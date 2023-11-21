Ananya Panday reveals why she has started muting, unfollowing pages on social media: ‘Negativity starts building up’

Actor Ananya Panday has opened up about how social media can impact a person's life negatively. Speaking with Elle India, Ananya said that she has started ‘muting and unfollowing pages’ that make her feel ‘anxious, sad or unhappy in any way’. She also spoke about growing up at a time, when phones and social media were not everything. (Also Read | Ananya Panday wishes rumoured boyfriend Aditya Roy Kapur on his birthday with unseen pic)

Ananya said, “I still believe I’ve had it easier because I had a childhood without phones. Things are tougher for teenagers these days as it can be easy to seek validation from social media. There is a constant overload of information on social media, and you don’t know how much of it will impact you negatively. It slowly creeps up on you, and that negativity starts building up. Which is why I’ve started muting and unfollowing pages that make me feel anxious, sad or unhappy in any way — I have grown quite ruthless."

She also said, "Spending time alone helps me because I’m constantly surrounded by people, advice and opinions. There’s a lot of background noise, so spending time by myself and listening to my own voice is what calms me down.”

Ananya is active on social media and keeps updating her fans about her personal and professional life. She has been in the headlines for her rumoured relationship with actor Aditya Roy Kapur. Ananya and Aditya have been rumoured to be dating for some time.

It all began when the two made a joint appearance at Kriti Sanon's Diwali party last year. However, neither of them has confirmed the reports. The two also reportedly visited Maldives recently to celebrate Ananya's 25th birthday.

In a recent episode of Koffee with Karan season 8, Sara Ali Khan and Ananya appeared on the show. When Karan asked Sara what's the one thing that Ananya has that she doesn't, Sara quickly replied, Night Manager. The web series Night Manager is headlined by Aditya. Upon hearing Sara's answer, Ananya replied, "I am feeling very Ananya Coy Kapur."

Ananya will be seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav. She will also be seen in director Vikramaditya Motwane's untitled cybercrime-thriller film.

