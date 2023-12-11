Ananya Panday says she paid for her sister's tuition with her first paycheck

Ananya Panday is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, which is out on Netflix on December 26. At the trailer launch of the film on Sunday, Ananya Panday was present with her co-stars Siddhanth Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav. There, the 25 year-old actor shared that she had used her first paycheck to pay for her sister's tuition classes. (Also read: Kho Gaye Hum Kahan trailer: Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Adarsh Gourav navigate love in this digital age. Watch)

What Ananya said

Ananya Panday with her sister Rysa, and parents Bhavana Pandey and Chunky Panday.

At the trailer launch event of Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, the cast of the film was asked what they bought with their first big paycheck. To this, Ananya replied, "I actually paid for my sister's tuition classes because I wanted to contribute in her growing and learning in some way." Ananya Panday is the daughter of actor Chunky Panday and costume designer Bhavana Pandey. She has a younger sister named Rysa Panday, who turned 19 this year.

Siddhant and Adarsh's response

Meanwhile, Siddhanth answered the same question and said, "I bought a PS5 for my brother who is 19 now. When I bought it, I thought we would play together but we got competitive and that has caused rift between us (laughs). So we have dropped the joystick and actually (mimics punching)". Adarsh said that he bought a vocal processor.

About Kho Gaye Hum Kahan

The trailer of Kho Gaye Hum Kahan gave viewers a glimpse of the film, which chronicles the lives of three 20 year-olds Imaad (Siddhant Chaturvedi), Ahana (Ananya Panday) and Neil (Adarsh Gourav), as they navigate love and companionship in the age of social media. Kalki Koechlin also plays a supporting role in the film, which is directed by Arjun Varain Singh.

Ananya recently appeared in the celebrity talk show Koffee with Karan, along with actor Sara Ali Khan. When host Karan Johar asked her about her relationship status with Aditya Roy Kapur, she blushed and said, "I am feeling very Ananya Coy Kapur." She was last seen in Dream Girl 2 with Ayushamann Khurrana.

