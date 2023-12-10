Kho Gaye Hum Kahan trailer: Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Adarsh Gourav navigate love in this digital age. Watch

Kho Gaye Hum Kahan trailer featuring Adarsh Gourav, Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi is finally out. The trailer of the 'coming-of-digital-age' story gives the best glimpse yet at the film, which follows the life of three best friends as they juggle life as 20-somethings in Mumbai, where romance, ambition and heartbreak collide with the addictive draw of social media. The film will premiere on December 26 on Netflix. Also read: Kho Gaye Hum Kahan first song takes bits from Ananya, Siddharth, Adarsh's real-life Instagram. Watch A still from Kho Gaye Hum Kahan.

Watch Kho Gaye Hum Kahan trailer

Kho Gaye Hum Kahan chronicles the lives of Imaad (Siddhant Chaturvedi), Ahana (Ananya Panday) and Neil (Adarsh Gourav), through their very relatable journey as best friends in today's digital age. The trailer gives a glimpse at what is to come – lots of laughs, tears, social media musings and a heavy dose of drama.

About Kho Gaye Hum Kahan

Set in Mumbai, the refreshing narrative of three friends is brought to life by debutant director Arjun Varain Singh and the creative forces, known for exploring different facets of friendship in films, Excel Entertainment's Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar in collaboration with Tiger Baby's Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar.

Apart from Adarsh Gourav, Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan also features Kalki Koechlin, Anya Singh, Rohan Gurbaxani, Vijay Maurya, Divya Jagdale, Rahul Vohra and Suchitra Pillai.

Kho Gaye Hum Kahan promotions

Actors Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav recently attended the NH7 Weekender 2023 music festival in Pune, where they performed the song Do Jo Hota Hai from their upcoming film Kho Gaye Hum Kahan live in front of audiences.Pictures and videos from the event have been doing the rounds on the internet.

Earlier, bringing their infectious energy from reel to real, the young cast of Kho Gaye Hum Kahan helped turn a wall on a bustling street in Mumbai into a vibrant mural, capturing their friendship and inviting the crowds to join their journey as they kicked off the promotions for the film.

