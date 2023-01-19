Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor laud Ananya Panday's sister Rysa Panday's singing talent. Watch video

Actor Chunky Panday's wife Bhavana Pandey has shared a song sung by their younger daughter Rysa Panday on Instagram. In the story, Rysa can be seen singing the cover of Kill Bill by SZA. She wore a top with shirt and kept her hair untied. In the clip, one man can be seen playing piano with her in a studio. Along with fans, Neetu Kapoor and her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni reacted to Rysa's singing. (Also read: Proud dad Farhan Akhtar shares video of daughter Akira singing on stage, Shibani Dandekar calls her 'a star'. Watch)

In the clip, Rysa sang effortlessly and with confidence. Sharing the video on Instagram, Bhavana wrote, “Kill Bill (sza) (black and white heart emojis) Love (white and black heart emojis). Thank you Stephen Sir @sobohouseofmusic !” Neetu Kapoor dropped two clapping emojis." To her comment, Bhavana dropped heart emojis. Ranbir Kapoor's sister, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni posted red heart emojis.

Actor Neelam Kothari Soni wrote, “(red heart emoji) Super.” Sohail Khan's ex-wife Seema Kiran Sajdeh commented, “Superb (clapping and red heart emojis).” Actor Mahima Chaudhary wrote, “Awesome.” Musician Rajnigandha Shekhawat commented, “Lovely (smiling face with red heart eyes emojis).”

Reacting to the singing video, one of Rysa's fans commented, “She has something different, she is going to rule Bollywood for sure.” Another fan wrote, “I love the tone of her voice! God bless! More success to her and great work and great work by the pianist (clapping emoji).” Other fan commented, “Apart from singing, she is so cute like just like Ananya.” “She is really out of this world, really love it!! More power to her”, wrote one. Many fans praised and dropped heart emojis for Rysa's song.

In September, 2022, Rysa's sister Ananya Panday shared Cigarettes After Sex's song Cry sung by Rysa, and called her “Star girl.”

Sisters, Ananya and Rysa share a strong bond. In an earlier interview with Hindustan Times, Ananya had shared that she values Rysa's opinion a lot. During the promotions of her movie Gehraiyaan, Ananya was asked whose praise she valued the most. She said, “For me, my biggest compliment was my younger sister Rysa because she is a huge cinema lover and she wants to be a filmmaker herself. So, it's really hard to please her. But she loved it.”

