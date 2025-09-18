Ananya Panday shares post about 'friendships breakup', Reddit wonders who she is talking about

Actor Ananya Panday recently shared a post on social media about breakups with best friends hurting more than romantic ones, sparking curiosity online. Social media users are wondering if all is well between Ananya and her BFFs Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor and Navya Naveli Nanda. Over the years, Ananya Panday has shared that she is very close to Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor and Navya Naveli Nanda.

Ananya Panday gets cryptic about friendships

Recently, Ananya took to Instagram Stories to repost a quote about friends drifting apart. The quote read, “Friendship break-ups can sometimes hurt more than romantic ones”.

It came with an illustration of a broken heart-shaped pendant split into two pieces, each half hanging on a chain. The left half of the heart reads “BEST” and the right half reads “FRIENDS”. A screenshot of the same has surfaced on Reddit where it has sparked a discussion with people wondering what is it about, and some wondering if Ananya is talking about her bond with Suhana, Shanaya and Navya.

Some wrote, “Shanaya?”, with one comment reading, “All of us have had friendship breakups, celebs too.. why be intrusive about it.”

“Hey she put this on her story!!!!! And why!? She definitely want her audience to know something lol,” one wrote. Another shared, “I don't think Ananya posted anything for Shanaya’s debut. .. Tab everyone was guessing that they had a fight..”

“Maybe Orry,” one wondered.

Ananya is the daughter of Chunky Panday and Bhavana Pandey of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives fame. Ever since she entered the industry, Ananya has maintained that she is close to Suhana, Navya and Shanaya, asserting that they are not insecure of each other.

During a conversation with Vogue India, Ananya said, “No matter how busy I am, spending time with my friends over a meal or a meme is an immediate cure. I have two group chats: one with Suhana, Shanaya and you, called Ananya’s Fans, and the other with my school friends of 14 years called Oz, named after the first movie we watched together.”

Ananya’s work file

Ananya was last seen in the historical drama Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh, alongside Akshay Kumar and R. Madhavan, directed by Karan Singh Tyagi. The film received praise from both fans and critics.

She has now completed filming Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri, her second collaboration with Kartik Aaryan after their hit film Pati Patni Aur Woh. Directed by Sameer Vidhwans (Satyaprem Ki Katha) and produced under Karan Johar’s Dharma Entertainment, the film also stars Neena Gupta and Jackie Shroff, and is slated for a release later this year. Ananya is set to appear in the romantic drama Chand Mera Dil, opposite Lakshya, and will return for Call Me Bae Season 2.