Ananya Panday soaks in the sun on a yacht in Phuket, shares fresh pics from vacation: 'Setting the tone for 2023'

Ananya Panday took to Instagram and shared her New Year vacation pictures from Thailand. The actor can be seen making the most out of her holiday in Phuket. She posed under a bright sun with sea and sand in the backdrop. Ananya also gave a glimpse of her happy moments while enjoying with her friend on a yacht. (Also read: Inside Ananya Panday's Thailand holiday with bestie Navya Nanda filled with colourful parties, poolside pics and more)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the photographs, Ananya wore a green floral bikini with white pyjama, and tied her hair in a bun. In one of the pictures, she stood under a bright sun with sea in the background. In another, she looked at the sunset. There are also pictures of her and her friend enjoying on a yacht and posing for pictures under the clear sky. She also posted pictures of dark skies after sunset.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, she wrote, “Setting the tone for 2023 (sun emoji).” Reacting to the pictures, one of her fans wrote, “This little girl has my whole heart (smiling face with tears and red heart emoticons).” Another fan commented, “I wish you a wonderful new year and hope it brings you many blessings.” Other fan wrote, “Happy new year gorgeous, loads of love from Pakistan.” “Who is that girl in yellow?”, asked one person. “So eagerly waiting for your film Kho Gaye Hum Kaha, please share some update”, wrote another one. Many fans posted heart emojis on her pictures.

Ananya Panday is in Thailand with veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda and filmmaker Zoya Akhtar, among others. Zoya also dropped a picture with Navya on Instagram from their New Year's eve party, and wrote, "Altar Egos.” She used ‘horns and halos’ and ‘devil and angel’ as the hashtag.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ananya was last seen in Liger, with Vijay Deverakonda which was released on August 25, 2022. The film marked Vijay's acting debut in Bollywood. However, the film was a flop at the box office.

She has Farhan Akhtar's Kho Gaye Hum Kahan alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav, directed by debutant director Arjun Varain, and the sequel to Ayushmann Khurrana’s film Dream Girl as her upcoming projects. Dream Girl 2 is set to release in June 2023.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON