Ananya Panday stalks Zeenat Aman on Instagram: 'I watch the film if she shares throwback pics from a film set'

Ananya Panday calls herself an Instagram stalker and has now revealed that the person she stocks the most is veteran actor Zeenat Aman. Ananya was speaking to Prabhat Khabar in an interview when she also listed down the qualities of a stalker that she possesses. (Also read: Dream Girl 2 advance booking| Ayushmann Khurrana's film sells 26,550 tickets, likely to open at ₹9-10 cr)

Ananya said she is a stalker and needs to know everything about everyone. "I have all the qualities of a stalker. I need to know everything about everyone. This quality of my personality helps me in acting as well. I went to Mathura for Dream Girl 2 shoot and I paid a lot of attention to the people around and their style of speaking. I used it all in my character. Zeenat Aman is the person I stalk the most. I find all her posts and writing very interesting. If she shares throwback pictures from the set of a film, I make sure to watch that film."

She also told the Hindi daily that she tries her best to stay true to herself and be a common girl on social media. They need to be in makeup for shootings, but whenever she is not working and she puts up a reel, we get to see her without makeup. She added that she advertises only the products that she uses for herself.

Ananya's latest film Dream Girl 2 hit theatres on Friday, August 25. She joins Ayushmann Khurrana for the sequel to the 2019 hit film, Dream Girl. Raaj Shaandilyaa directed the film and produced by Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor. Dream Girl 2 also features Abhishek Banerjee, Manjot Singh, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Asrani, Manoj Joshi, Vijay Raaz, and Seema Pahwa.

In the new film, Ayushmann reprises his role of a man who pretends to be a woman to woo men and earn money. Recalling the time he shot for the film, Ayushmann told PTI, “I had to shave two or three times a day, otherwise my face would get red. The beard used to grow. It was all very difficult.”

The first instalment was also directed by Raaj and proved to be a big hit at the box office. It also featured Nushratt Bharuccha.

