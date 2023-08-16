Dream Girl 2 song Naach: Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday give it their all in new dance track. Watch

Dream Girl throwback?

Naach is set at what looks like a Durga Puja pandal. The devotional and colourful setting may remind one of the climactic song of the first part, Raaj Shaandilyaa's 2019 blockbuster comedy Dream Girl, where Ayushmann and Nushrrat Bharuccha shake a leg at a Rasleela event.

Naach is, even more, pulsating a dance number. It also has bits of Annu Kapoor grooving to English lyrics and a reference to the OG dancer with the words, “Govinda ban ja.” Ayushmann is seen in a sparkling silver kurta (Ranbir Kapoor from Dilli Wali Girlfriend, much), paired with a white pyjama and jacket with a red border. Ananya is seen wearing a bright yellow salwar suit in the song.

Ayushmann took to Instagram on Wednesday to unveil the latest track from Dream Girl. He shared the video and wrote in the caption, “Aj gully apni dance floor hai! Toh #Naach (sunglasses face emoji),” referring to the chorus of the song.

About the song Naach

Nakash Aziz lends his voice to the song, with Tanishk Bagchi as the music director. The lyrics are penned by Shaan Yadav.

Ayushmann recently confessed that he wasn't sure if Ananya is the right choice for the leading lady of Dream Girl 2. He told Bollywood Hungama, “I was always thinking that she's an urban girl, and how she'd get accustomed to the milieu of Mathura, a city from tier-2 India. But she adapted really well. Every 10 km, the accent changes in our country. But she was bang on with the accent.”

Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and Produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor, Dream Girl 2 also features a seasoned ensemble cast of Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Vijay Raaz, Manjot Singh, Abhishek Banerjee, Manoj Joshi, Seema Pahwa and Annu Kapoor in prominent roles. Dream Girl 2 is slated to release in cinemas on August 25.

