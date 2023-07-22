Ananya Panday posts pics in swimwear from Spain, fan claims to spot Aditya Roy Kapur

Actor Ananya Panday finally posted photos from her recent trip to Spain. She was reportedly with her rumoured boyfriend Aditya Roy Kapur. After photos of them spending time together in Spain and Portugal, fans have seemingly spotted The Night Manager actor in Ananya's latest pic. Also read: Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday return from European vacation

Ananya's latest post

Ananya Panday shared photos from Ibiza.

Ananya took to her Instagram handle and shared a bunch of photos. The first one featured her sitting by a pool and holding coconut water. She was wearing a blue swimsuit and paired it with sunglasses. This photo was followed by a photo of her reflection on a glass wall. A man was also seen in the photo. In another photo, she was sitting on the sand and posing for the camera.

Her post also came with beautiful glimpses of Spain. Sharing them all, Ananya wrote in the caption of the post, “Blue baby.” Soon after her post went live, best friend Suhana Khan commented, “Woww bikini babe.”

Internet reacts to Ananya's Spain pics

Meanwhile, a fan wrote in the comment section, “Where is Night Manager?” “Is Night Manager Taking photos,” asked another one referring to Aditya Roy Kapur. Someone also wrote, “Can see Aditya taking a stroll through the beach in the second picture.”

Ananya Panday and rumoured boyfriend Aditya Roy Kapur

Ananya and Aditya Roy Kapur are rumoured to be dating for some time now. On Thursday, they were spotted in grey casuals as they returned to Mumbai. However, they chose to walk out solo upon their exit from the airport but were spotted by the paparazzi.

Previously, pictures of Ananya and Aditya from various parts of Spain and Portugal have appeared online. A video from Portugal showed the rumoured couple riding scooters on the streets. Before the video, a picture of them chatting at a restaurant in Lisbon had gone viral. Another photo also showed Aditya cuddling Ananya and giving her a hug as they enjoyed a scenic view.

Recently, Ananya had commented briefly about her dating rumours. Without giving any clarification about her relationship status, she told Hindustan Times, “It’s good to be curious, people should keep guessing who I’m dating.”

