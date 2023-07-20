Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday return from European vacation, spotted twinning in grey at airport. Watch

Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday returned home from their Spain and Portugal vacation together. However, they chose to walk out solo upon their exit from the Mumbai airport but were spotted by the paparazzi. Both of them were twinning in grey casuals. Also read: Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday twin in viral pics from Lisbon, her summer dress is a must-have look Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday seen at Mumbai airport late Wednesday.

A paparazzo account on Instagram shared a video which comprised clips of them making an exit from the airport. While Ananya Panday was in a graphic grey T-shirt and tights, Aditya was in a grey T-shirt and black track pants and had a matching shrug tied to his waist.

Aditya and Ananya were spotted many times in Portugal

Since more than a week, pictures of them from various parts of Spain and Portugal have appeared online. The latest video from Portugal showed the rumoured couple riding scooters. While Aditya had gone few steps ahead and was turning back and waiting for Ananya to catch up, she was seen struggling with the scooter. She was in a pink top and white mini skirt while Aditya was in a grey T-shirt and black shorts.

Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday in Lisbon.

Before the video, a picture of them chatting at a restaurant in Lisbon had appeared online. Fans had noticed the way Ananya looked into his eyes as they chatted while having some snacks and drinks. They were also seen posing for fans in several other pictures from some other location in Portugal. A picture also showed Aditya cuddling Ananya by giving her a hug as they enjoyed a scenic view. Before Portugal, the couple was in Spain where they attended the Arctic Monkeys' concert together. No pictures of them had appeared on Spain but the two had hinted at them being together as they shared similar pictures from the concert on their respective Instagram handles.

Aditya and Ananya's projects

Aditya was recently seen in his debut web series The Night Manager and the film Gumraah. His upcoming film is Anurag Basu's multi-starrer titled Metro… In Dino. Ananya's last film Liger turned out to be a disaster. She will next be seen in Dream Girl 2, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, Control and a web show, Call Me Bae.

