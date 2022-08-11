Ananya Panday says she is 'drama queen' while BFF Suhana Khan is 'most-loving'

Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan, and Shanaya Kapoor have been friends since childhood and will soon become contemporaries in the Hindi film industry. Ananya described Suhana and Shanaya as her 'sisters' and said becoming actors has been their collective dream. She also shared how the three of them are similar but have distinct traits that make them unique. Also Read| Ananya Panday doesn't get cancel culture: I even asked if I have been boycotted

Ananya, who made her debut with the 2019 film Student of the Year 2 said she is excited about the Bollywood debuts of her BFFs. Suhana Khan, daughter of actor Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan will be entering the industry with the Netflix film The Archies. Shanaya Kapoor, daughter of actor Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor, will mark her debut with Bedhadak. Both The Archies and Bedhadak are expected to be released next year.

Ananya told PTI, "We are like sisters. The three of us are similar but we all have something very unique in each of us. All our lives we have discussed wanting to be actors. We had this collective dream. We would play all the acting games. I started working first, so I share my experiences. But the best thing is that they do not lose their individual voice and not get entertained by everything that is going on. The best thing is that they stay themselves, I love them the way they are."

She added, "I am a full-on drama queen. I am very dramatic. Even when we were younger and we would have fights, I would be like, ‘I am leaving', run and come back in five minutes. Suhana is the softest and most loving. Shanaya is extremely hard working and sincere."

Ananya will be next seen in Liger opposite Vijay Deverakonda. The film is scheduled to release in theatres in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam languages on August 25. She also has Kho Gaye Hum Kahan alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav in the pipeline.

