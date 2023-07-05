Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has cameos by Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor and Sara, not just Ananya Panday: Report

Soon after Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani's trailer dropped, some eagle-eyed social media users spotted Ananya Panday in a song sequence and began sharing screenshots of her dancing with Ranveer Singh. While Alia Bhatt and Ranveer feature as the lead pair in the Karan johar film, it has now been reported that not only Ananya, but also Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan will be seen in cameo appearances in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Also read: Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani trailer live updates

Fans spot Ananya in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani trailer

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor have cameos in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, as per a report.

Ananya Panday was spotted briefly by fans in the trailer of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The actor was seemingly seen alongside Ranveer Singh in what appears to be a dance number in the film. Screenshots of the exact moment when Ananya appears in the trailer were widely shared on social media on Tuesday. However, Ananya may not be the only actor to make an appearance in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

Varun, Janhvi and Sara's cameo

A source close to the development was quoted as saying in a Bollywood Hungama report, “Varun Dhawan has a small cameo in a Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani song, along with Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, and Ananya Panday. Varun had come to the sets to meet Karan and since they were anyway filming that song, he asked him to do the step. Varun, Ananya, Janhvi, and Sara, are featured in the same song, which is the introduction track of Ranveer Singh’s character.”

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani trailer

On Tuesday, sharing the trailer, Karan Johar wrote on Instagram, "The power of love and the power of families – both undefeatable. Presenting to you the trailer of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani – a glimpse of the grand celebration that lies ahead. In cinemas on 28th July." From Kareena Kapoor to Anurag Kashyap many celebs praised the trailer.

After Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani marks the second collaboration between Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. It also marks the return of Karan Johar as a director after Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016).

