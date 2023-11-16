Ananya Panday wishes rumoured boyfriend Aditya Roy Kapur on his birthday with unseen pic

Ananya Panday wished her rumoured boyfriend Aditya Roy Kapur on his 38th birthday. Taking to Instagram Stories on Wednesday, Ananya posted a solo photo of Aditya. In the photo, seemingly clicked by Ananya, Aditya Roy Kapur wore a black T-shirt and posed outdoors. (Also Read | Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur attend Sara Ali Khan's Diwali party day after she called their relationship ‘special’)

Ananya shares Aditya's pic, wishes him

Ananya Panday wished Aditya Roy Kapur on his birthday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The unseen picture, clicked from a low angle, showed Aditya standing amidst greenery on a bright sunny day. He didn't smile, but looked straight into the camera. Ananya simply wrote, "Happy Birthday AD (roller coaster and finger heart emojis)." She also tagged Aditya.

Aditya stood amidst greenery on a bright sunny day.

About Ananya and Aditya's relationship

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ananya and Aditya have been rumoured to be dating for some time. The rumours began, when the two made a joint appearance at Kriti Sanon's Diwali party last year. However, neither of them have confirmed the reports. The two also reportedly visited Maldives recently to celebrate Ananya's 25th birthday. A few days ago, Ananya and Aditya attended producer Amritpal Singh's Diwali bash in Mumbai.

What Ananya said about Aditya

Earlier, during the episode of Koffee With Karan season 7, Ananya talked about finding Aditya attractive. When Karan Johar quizzed her about her alleged relationship with actor Ishaan Khatter and dating rumours with actor Kartik Aaryan, Ananya gave a cryptic answer and said she did not wish to dwell in the past. However, Ananya did reveal her newest crush when she said, "I find Aditya Roy Kapur hot."

Ananya, Aditya's projects

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ananya made her Bollywood debut with Student of the Year 2 in 2019. The film also starred Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria. In a career spanning over four years, Ananya has featured in a slew of films including Pati Patni Aur Woh, Khaali Peeli, Gehraiyaan, Liger and Dream Girl 2 besides her debut film.

In the coming months, fans will see her with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. She will also be seen in director Vikramaditya Motwane's untitled cybercrime-thriller film. She also has Prime Video's web show Call Me Bae in the pipeline. Aditya, on the other hand, will be seen in director Anurag Basu's Metro in Dino.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON