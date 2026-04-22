Ananya Panday worked hard despite criticism, wished to focus on English-speaking girl roles: Rajeev Masand

Bollywood actor Ananya Panday faced criticism for her performance when she made her debut with Student of the Year 2. However, she later received praise for her work in CTRL and Call Me Bae. In a recent podcast with Unfiltered Entertainment, Rajeev Masand, COO of Karan Johar’s talent management company Dharma Cornerstone Agency, reflected on Ananya’s career trajectory and her willingness to work hard despite mixed opinions.

Rajeev Masand praises Ananya Panday's career trajectory

Ananya Panday wanted to capatalise on english speaking urban girl roles.

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Rajeev said that many actors can be “delusional” and added that positioning an actor at a certain level requires a collaborative effort. He explained that one must make a genuine effort to become the person they aspire to be, stressing the importance of honest conversations within a team about where they stand and where they want to go. According to him, this process must be collaborative, as a team alone cannot map out an actor’s career or strategy. He added that success comes when both the actor and their team are aligned towards a shared goal, making it essential to choose the right brands and films that help achieve that vision.

Rajeev cited Ananya Panday as a strong example of this approach and said, “If you ask for an example, I would like to say Ananya, she is the best example. She is lovely. She came to us four years ago, had a few releases. She is also someone who is bright and young. All the other kids got attacked in that whole nepo argument a little bit. But, clearly there was someone who was ambitious and willing to work very hard.”

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{{^usCountry}} He added, “We realised early on that she is someone who listens. You must have your opinion, but you must be willing to listen. She figured out this is what I want to do. I am good at English-speaking urban girl roles, and I will capitalise on that, and within that I want some range. So if you saw Gehraiyaan, she stood out because she was someone you believed could be that character, and yet there was a bit of heavy lifting. Then in Call Me Bae, she really came into her own. That was a tricky one; she did that very well.” Ananya Panday’s upcoming film {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He added, “We realised early on that she is someone who listens. You must have your opinion, but you must be willing to listen. She figured out this is what I want to do. I am good at English-speaking urban girl roles, and I will capitalise on that, and within that I want some range. So if you saw Gehraiyaan, she stood out because she was someone you believed could be that character, and yet there was a bit of heavy lifting. Then in Call Me Bae, she really came into her own. That was a tricky one; she did that very well.” Ananya Panday’s upcoming film {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Ananya is awaiting the release of her upcoming romantic drama, Chaand Mera Dil. Helmed by Vivek Soni, the film also stars Lakshya in the lead role. Backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, the film was earlier scheduled for release last year but is now set to hit theatres on 22 May. She alsi has the series Call Me Bae's season 2 in the pipeline. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ananya is awaiting the release of her upcoming romantic drama, Chaand Mera Dil. Helmed by Vivek Soni, the film also stars Lakshya in the lead role. Backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, the film was earlier scheduled for release last year but is now set to hit theatres on 22 May. She alsi has the series Call Me Bae's season 2 in the pipeline. {{/usCountry}}

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Riya Sharma ...Read More Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments. Read Less

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