Asha Bhosle death: Hema Malini pens heartfelt tribute, Karan Johar says her music will ‘live on forever’

Taking to her X account, Hema Malini wrote, “Asha Tai no more! I just can’t believe how some one so full of life, she who lent so much vivacity and character to her songs has left us grieving (folded hands emoticon) It is especially hard for me as I have an emotional connect with Asha ji - she has made many of my songs so popular with her unique voice and style. I had a very special relationship with both Lata ji and Asha ji who have contributed in no small measure to my rise in the film industry. It is a huge loss for Maharashtra and for the whole of India that can never be compensated or replaced ever!”

Legendary singer Asha Bhosle has died at the age of 92. She was admitted to the ICU of Breach Candy hospital on Saturday after she had cardiac and respiratory issues. Bhosle (92) has not been keeping well since the last few months. On Sunday morning, her son Anand Bhosle confirmed her demise. Several celebrities took to their social media accounts to pay heartfelt tribute to the singer. (Also read: Asha Bhosle death news live updates: Legendary singer dies at 92 after brief illness, PM Modi pays tribute )

Karan Johar penned a long note on Instagram and wrote, “To say we have lost a legend today would be an understatement. Asha ji was unlike any other, a voice that defined not only one generation but across a span of cinematic universe! I was and have been the massive fan of her voice, her art, her personality…Asha ji, your music will live on forever and we are blessed to experience the magic you have left behind forever! Rest in peace and power.”

Suniel Shetty wrote, “Some voices don’t just sing…they become a part of your life. Asha Taai was one of them. We’ve all grown up with her in some way - in our homes, our journeys, our quiet moments. End of an era feels like an understatement today.”

“Like so many of us, I grew up listening to Asha ji. Her voice inspired me and awed me in equal measure. There was something magical about it, the way it could hold so many emotions at once with such ease. As an actor, I have always admired how effortlessly she could bring a song to life. Her music is timeless and will continue to stay with all of us. An irreplaceable legacy. Om Shanti,” wrote actor Manoj Bajpayee.

About Asha Bhosle Asha Bhosle was known as one of the most successful singers in Hindi cinema. In her career spanning over eight decades, she has recorded songs for films and albums in several Indian languages and received awards. She was a seven-time winner of the Filmfare Best Female Playback Singer Award and a two-time winner of the National Film Award- for Dil Cheez Kya Hai from Umrao Jaan and Mera Kuch Saamaan from Ijaazat. She was also honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. She was honoured with Padma Vibhushan, the second-highest civilian honour in the country, in 2008.

The singer sang chartbusters such as Dil Cheez Kya Hai, Inn Aankhon Ki Masti Ke, Ye Kya Jagah Hai Doston, Jab Bhi Milti Hai, and Justuju Jiski Thi.