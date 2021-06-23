Angad Bedi pulls Neha Dhupia’s leg as she misses him in the gym: ‘Once you put your phone down…’

Neha Dhupia missed her husband Angad Bedi during her workout on Monday and gave him a shout-out. She shared a mirror selfie on Instagram Stories and wrote, “@angadbedi where are you??? The gym is missing your biceps.”

Angad Bedi teased Neha Dhupia as he replied to her. “Once you put your phone down you will see me,” he teased. On Tuesday, he seemed to have joined her in the gym. She posted a boomerang video and wrote, “Tuesday workout done! @mirandabrinston @angadbedi I see you.”

Last month, Angad tested positive for Covid-19 and spent over two weeks in isolation. As he returned home to Neha and their daughter Mehr, he shared a video of the emotional reunion on Instagram. “COVID-19 you have been very hard on all of mankind. These have been very trying times. But one thing that has come out of it has been the value of our loved ones. Finally tested negative and after 16 days of isolation i get to see my lovely wife neha and my daughter mehr who were themselves facing such uncertainty,” he wrote.

“But we are reunited now.. there is no better feeling than coming back home.. im home. Neha you and mehr together make such a lovely home @nehadhupia Waheguru Mehr kare. #SHUKAR,” he added.

Angad and Neha got married on May 10, 2018, in an Anand Karaj ceremony at a gurudwara in Delhi. Their low-key wedding was attended only by a few close friends and family members.

During an Instagram live last year, Neha asked Angad the ‘scariest part’ of getting married to her as well as his thoughts during the pheras. “Honey, when I decided that I should be married to you and you should be my wife, there was nothing scary at all. In fact, I enjoyed our lovely, small wedding. I was very happy, even when I was taking that last phera, because I was getting married to the love of my life,” he said.