Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Angad Bedi pulls Neha Dhupia’s leg as she misses him in the gym: ‘Once you put your phone down…’
bollywood

Angad Bedi pulls Neha Dhupia’s leg as she misses him in the gym: ‘Once you put your phone down…’

Neha Dhupia gave a shout-out to Angad Bedi as she missed him during her workout. He gave a rather funny response. See their exchange here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 23, 2021 07:51 AM IST
Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi have been married since 2018.

Neha Dhupia missed her husband Angad Bedi during her workout on Monday and gave him a shout-out. She shared a mirror selfie on Instagram Stories and wrote, “@angadbedi where are you??? The gym is missing your biceps.”

Angad Bedi teased Neha Dhupia as he replied to her. “Once you put your phone down you will see me,” he teased. On Tuesday, he seemed to have joined her in the gym. She posted a boomerang video and wrote, “Tuesday workout done! @mirandabrinston @angadbedi I see you.”

Neha Dhupia gave a shout-out to Angad Bedi on Instagram Stories.

Last month, Angad tested positive for Covid-19 and spent over two weeks in isolation. As he returned home to Neha and their daughter Mehr, he shared a video of the emotional reunion on Instagram. “COVID-19 you have been very hard on all of mankind. These have been very trying times. But one thing that has come out of it has been the value of our loved ones. Finally tested negative and after 16 days of isolation i get to see my lovely wife neha and my daughter mehr who were themselves facing such uncertainty,” he wrote.

“But we are reunited now.. there is no better feeling than coming back home.. im home. Neha you and mehr together make such a lovely home @nehadhupia Waheguru Mehr kare. #SHUKAR,” he added.

Also read | When BTS' RM spoke about breaking up with ex-girlfriend: 'She did things that were unacceptable'

Angad and Neha got married on May 10, 2018, in an Anand Karaj ceremony at a gurudwara in Delhi. Their low-key wedding was attended only by a few close friends and family members.

During an Instagram live last year, Neha asked Angad the ‘scariest part’ of getting married to her as well as his thoughts during the pheras. “Honey, when I decided that I should be married to you and you should be my wife, there was nothing scary at all. In fact, I enjoyed our lovely, small wedding. I was very happy, even when I was taking that last phera, because I was getting married to the love of my life,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
angad bedi neha dhupia angad bedi neha dhupia

Related Stories

bollywood

Take a tour of Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi's home with a cute kitchen, minimalist decor

UPDATED ON JUN 06, 2021 09:39 AM IST
bollywood

Angad Bedi ignores Neha Dhupia calling out to him in new video, don’t miss his mother-in-law’s comment

PUBLISHED ON APR 10, 2021 03:37 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Mohammed Shami fields with a towel wrapped over jersey, pic prompts funny memes

Vikas Khanna's tweet has tweeple saying, 'what goes around comes around'

Human and dog hang out at pooch’s house, watch movie. Watch viral video

Hospital in Italy uses CT scan to discover secrets of Egyptian mummy
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
WTC final
UEFA Euro 2020
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP