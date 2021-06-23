When BTS' RM spoke about breaking up with ex-girlfriend: 'She did things that were unacceptable'

BTS members have been open about their dreams, their struggle, and their music. However, when it comes to their personal lives, the members have opted to keep it away from the spotlight. When asked about relationships and girlfriends, the members dismiss the questions with witty responses. However, there was a moment when BTS leader RM was candid about a relationship he had when he was in high school.

In 2015, RM (formally known as Kim Namjoon) appeared on the popular South Korean television show, Problematic Men, on which he was asked about his past relationship. The BTS leader confessed that they were different people and did not match well.

"There was a girl that I dated in high school, 4-5 years ago. A relationship is something that you can’t really define. But, to put it into perspective, it is as if a circle and a triangle trying to become a square and we didn’t match well in that process," he said.

RM added, "She had a lot of guy friends. To be honest, having a lot of guy friends isn’t a problem. But, in my circumstances and from my point of view, she did things that were unacceptable as a girlfriend. And, so we continued to argue. And if things continue like this, I figured this would have an effect on my pure feelings for her. So we ended things."

RM, along with his fellow BTS members Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook have been busy with their group's activities. The K-pop band recently concluded their two-day live-streaming concert, BTS 2021 Muster Sowoozoo. The event garnered over 1.33 million paid viewers from 195 countries in two days.

BTS has also recently released their new track Butter, which has been topping the Billboard Hot 100 chart for four consecutive weeks.