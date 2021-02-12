IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Neha Dhupia says people judged her wedding with Angad Bedi: 'Ladka chhota hai ladki se?'
Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia got married in May 2018.
Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia got married in May 2018.
bollywood

Neha Dhupia says people judged her wedding with Angad Bedi: 'Ladka chhota hai ladki se?'

  • Neha Dhupia said that there was a lot of judgment about her low-key wedding with Angad Bedi. They got married on May 10, 2018, at a gurdwara in Delhi.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 08:57 PM IST

Neha Dhupia, in a new video, reminisced about her wedding with Angad Bedi and how it was different from the norm. She said that their low-key gurdwara wedding invited a lot of judgment from people.

Angad and Neha got married on May 10, 2018, in an Anand Karaj ceremony at a gurdwara in Delhi. Their intimate wedding was attended only by a few close friends and family members.

“People normally date for a long time before getting married, right? But in my case, it was very different. Angad and I were just friends and I didn't expect him to propose so spontaneously. Ek din woh mere ghar aaya and he asked my parents if he could marry me. My parents were like, 'You do you and we are here to support you,’” she said.

Neha said that her wedding invited a lot of comments from people. “We had a low-key wedding two days later and that was an invitation for a lot of judgment. 'Ladki ne late shaadi ki na (Oh, the girl got married so late)?' 'Achcha, ladka chhota hai ladki se (Oh, the man is younger than the woman)?'”

Also read | Rohit Saraf reveals he went through a heartbreak ‘very recently’: ‘It took a massive toll on me’

On their two-year wedding anniversary last year, Neha went live with Angad on Instagram and asked him what the ‘scariest part’ of getting married to her was and what was going through his mind during the pheras. “Honey, when I decided that I should be married to you and you should be my wife, there was nothing scary at all. In fact, I enjoyed our lovely, small wedding. I was very happy, even when I was taking that last phera, because I was getting married to the love of my life,” was his sweet reply.

Neha recently saw the release of her short film, Step Out, on Disney+ Hotstar. Apart from starring in the film, she also produced it under her banner, Big Girl Productions.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
neha dhupia angad bedi angad bedi neha dhupia wedding

Related Stories

Neha Dhupia has opened about the abuse she faces online.
Neha Dhupia has opened about the abuse she faces online.
bollywood

Neha Dhupia 'doesn't understand' how casually trolls abuse women online

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 12, 2021 11:20 AM IST
Actor Neha Dhupia has talked about all the online abuse she has faced. She also opened up about the casual way in which trolls abuse women online.
READ FULL STORY
Neha Dhupia said that she put on around 25 kgs during pregnancy.
Neha Dhupia said that she put on around 25 kgs during pregnancy.
bollywood

Neha Dhupia says she gained around 25 kgs during pregnancy, was fat-shamed

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 05:42 PM IST
  • Neha Dhupia said that she put on around 25 kgs during pregnancy, and was fat-shamed for it. Some also told her that her life and career have 'come to a halt'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia got married in May 2018.
Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia got married in May 2018.
bollywood

Neha Dhupia says people judged her wedding with Angad Bedi

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 08:57 PM IST
  • Neha Dhupia said that there was a lot of judgment about her low-key wedding with Angad Bedi. They got married on May 10, 2018, at a gurdwara in Delhi.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rohit Saraf went through a heartbreak quite recently.
Rohit Saraf went through a heartbreak quite recently.
bollywood

Rohit Saraf reveals he went through a heartbreak ‘very recently’

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 08:22 PM IST
  • Rohit Saraf opened up about getting his heart broken recently and how it took a major toll on him. He also talked about getting linked with his friends and even his manager.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas tied the knot in 2018.
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas tied the knot in 2018.
bollywood

Priyanka on relationships with 'wonderful men' leaving her feeling 'exhausted'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 07:37 PM IST
  • Actor Priyanka Chopra has written about her romantic relationships in her 20s and 30s, in her recently released memoir, Unfinished. Here's what she had to say.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Parineeti Chopra will be seen next in The Girl on the Train.
Parineeti Chopra will be seen next in The Girl on the Train.
bollywood

Parineeti Chopra says rivalry between heroines is ‘industry-created’

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 07:19 PM IST
  • Parineeti Chopra, who has acted in several multi-heroine films, said that the notion that two female actors cannot get along is entirely 'industry-created'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Priyanka Chopra with husband Nick Jonas.
Priyanka Chopra with husband Nick Jonas.
bollywood

Priyanka on the biggest difference between Hollywood, Bollywood romantic films

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 07:09 PM IST
  • Actor Priyanka Chopra has said in an interview that she plans to make a return to Bollywood soon. She also spoke about her love for Delhi Crime, and noted the biggest difference between Hollywood and Bollywood romantic movies.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Randhir Kapoor (L) and Rajiv Kapoor (R) at the annual Kapoor family Christmas lunch in 2020.
Randhir Kapoor (L) and Rajiv Kapoor (R) at the annual Kapoor family Christmas lunch in 2020.
bollywood

Randhir on brother Rajiv's death: 'He had no medical history, I am alone now'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 06:25 PM IST
  • Randhir Kapoor has spoken about the day that his brother, Rajiv, died, and the personal toll that losing three siblings in a year has taken on him.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shah Rukh Khan in a still from My Name Is Khan.
Shah Rukh Khan in a still from My Name Is Khan.
bollywood

11 years of My Name Is Khan: Shah Rukh Khan says team did a 'very fine job'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 05:45 PM IST
  • Shah Rukh Khan, who does not believe in celebrating anniversaries of films on social media, made an exception as My Name Is Khan completed 11 years of its release.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rajiv Kapoor died aged 58 on February 9. (Photo by AFP)(AFP)
Rajiv Kapoor died aged 58 on February 9. (Photo by AFP)(AFP)
bollywood

Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Saif Ali Khan gather at late Rajiv Kapoor’s residence

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 05:02 PM IST
  • Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor and others gathered at the late Rajiv Kapoor's residence in Chembur to remember him.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas married in 2018.
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas married in 2018.
bollywood

Priyanka amazed as fan gushes over her use of 'babu' for husband Nick Jonas

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 04:38 PM IST
  • Priyanka Chopra was rather amused as a young fan gushed over her use of the word 'babu' for her American husband Nick Jonas. The young girl admonished Indians who feel embarrassed by their Indian-ness, while Priyanka remains a 'desi girl' at heart.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ranveer Singh shared a funny video of Rohit Shetty from the Cirkus set.
Ranveer Singh shared a funny video of Rohit Shetty from the Cirkus set.
bollywood

Ranveer Singh shares hilarious video of Rohit Shetty zooming about in clown car

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 04:04 PM IST
  • Ranveer Singh shared a funny video of Rohit Shetty riding a clown car on the set of Cirkus. Arjun Kapoor hinted at a cameo in the film with his comment.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Karan Johar ran his popular 'toodles' series through the lockdown featuring Yash and Roohi.
Karan Johar ran his popular 'toodles' series through the lockdown featuring Yash and Roohi.
bollywood

Karan Johar, Yash and Roohi are a riot of colours, father-son twin in blue

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 03:42 PM IST
  • Filmmaker Karan Johar shared a cute but crazy picture with his kids, Yash and Roohi, all three making a splash with their synchronised jumpsuits. See here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Taapsee Pannu shared an interesting video on Twitter to announce her next film.
Taapsee Pannu shared an interesting video on Twitter to announce her next film.
bollywood

Dobaara: Taapsee Pannu, Anurag announce their sci-fi movie in style. Watch

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 03:22 PM IST
Taapsee Pannu and Anurag Kashyap have announced their second movie together. Dobaara will be a sci-fi film with Taapsee in the lead.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mehra admits that he kept a positive mindset last year others faced huge challenges.
Mehra admits that he kept a positive mindset last year others faced huge challenges.
bollywood

Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra : What I learnt in the recent past is to not be caught up in our little challenges in life

By Kavita Awaasthi
UPDATED ON FEB 12, 2021 03:31 PM IST
The filmmaker talks about working through the pandemic and wrapping up his next film, the Farhan Akhtar starrer, Toofan
READ FULL STORY
Close
Madhuri Dixit with her husband Shriram Nene.
Madhuri Dixit with her husband Shriram Nene.
bollywood

Madhuri Dixit wishes ‘cutest birthday boy’ Shriram Nene with adorable post

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 02:31 PM IST
  • Madhuri Dixit wished her husband Dr Shriram Nene a happy birthday on Instagram with a love-filled post. She called him the 'cutest birthday boy'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Akshay Kumarhas booked Republic Day 2022 for Bachchan Pandey while Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chadha is scheduled for Christmas 2021.
Akshay Kumarhas booked Republic Day 2022 for Bachchan Pandey while Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chadha is scheduled for Christmas 2021.
bollywood

Bachchan Pandey, Laal Singh Chaddha, Maidaan: The race begins with festive releases on Bollywood’s radar

By Rishabh Suri
UPDATED ON FEB 12, 2021 02:30 PM IST
With filmmakers and actors already lining up at the box office with their big ticket films, festive weekends seem to be the hot favourite for everyone to lap up. We explore.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP