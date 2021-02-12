Neha Dhupia says people judged her wedding with Angad Bedi: 'Ladka chhota hai ladki se?'

Neha Dhupia, in a new video, reminisced about her wedding with Angad Bedi and how it was different from the norm. She said that their low-key gurdwara wedding invited a lot of judgment from people.

Angad and Neha got married on May 10, 2018, in an Anand Karaj ceremony at a gurdwara in Delhi. Their intimate wedding was attended only by a few close friends and family members.

“People normally date for a long time before getting married, right? But in my case, it was very different. Angad and I were just friends and I didn't expect him to propose so spontaneously. Ek din woh mere ghar aaya and he asked my parents if he could marry me. My parents were like, 'You do you and we are here to support you,’” she said.

Neha said that her wedding invited a lot of comments from people. “We had a low-key wedding two days later and that was an invitation for a lot of judgment. 'Ladki ne late shaadi ki na (Oh, the girl got married so late)?' 'Achcha, ladka chhota hai ladki se (Oh, the man is younger than the woman)?'”

On their two-year wedding anniversary last year, Neha went live with Angad on Instagram and asked him what the ‘scariest part’ of getting married to her was and what was going through his mind during the pheras. “Honey, when I decided that I should be married to you and you should be my wife, there was nothing scary at all. In fact, I enjoyed our lovely, small wedding. I was very happy, even when I was taking that last phera, because I was getting married to the love of my life,” was his sweet reply.

Neha recently saw the release of her short film, Step Out, on Disney+ Hotstar. Apart from starring in the film, she also produced it under her banner, Big Girl Productions.

