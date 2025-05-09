Angry Rupali Ganguly lashes out at Fawad Khan for his views on Operation Sindoor: ‘You working in India was shameful'

Rupali Ganguly slams Fawad

Rupali took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to call out Fawad for his remarks on Operation Sindoor. She reposted an image of Fawad’s remarks on the operation and criticised him.

Slamming Fawad for his remarks, Rupali shared, “You working in Indian films was also 'shameful' for us”. She added hashtags such as #OperationSindoor, #IndianArmy and #IndianAirForce to her post.

With her tweet, Rupali was taking a dig at Fawad’s work in India, which includes films such as Khoobsurat, Kapoor & Sons and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

Fawad was all set to make a comeback in the world of Bollywood with Abir Gulaal. However, the film’s release was stalled following the Pahalgam terror attack in April, and rising tension between India and Pakistan. The film was scheduled to be released in theatres on May 9.

The actor also lauded Indian government for ordering all the Indian OTT platforms to stop streaming all songs, movies, series, podcasts made in Pakistan. The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting’s new notice read, “In the interest of national security, all OTT platforms, media streaming platforms and intermediaries operating in India are advised to discontinue the web-series, films, songs, podcasts and other streaming media content, whether made available on a subscription based model or otherwise, having its origins in Pakistan with immediate effect”.

Taking to social media, Rupali shared, “Hats off to Modi Govt for banning Pak streaming content! In times of tension, we must protect our digital borders”.

What did Fawad say

On Wednesday, the Indian Armed Forces launched Operation Sindoor, a targeted strike mission to destroy terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and (Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir) PoK in response to the Pahalgam terror attack. Wing Commander Vyomika Singh informed that a total of nine terror sites were targeted and successfully destroyed. She asserted that the locations were selected so that there was no damage to civilians and their infrastructure.

Following the operation, Fawad took to Instagram to express his views about India’s Operation Sindoor. He wrote, “My deepest condolences to the families of those injured and killed in this shameful attack. I pray for the souls of the deceased and strength for their loved ones in the days to come. A respectful request to all: stop stoking the flames with rabble-rousing words. It is not worth the lives of innocent people. May better sense prevail. InshaAllah. Pakistan Zindabad!"