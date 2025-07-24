Angry Shehnaaz Gill calls paparazzi dheeth as they continue clicking her on being told not to: ‘Yeh band nahi karenge’

Actor Shehnaaz Gill is known for her candid and playful interactions with photographers and fans. However, she had an awkward encounter with paparazzi recently. During a public outing, she called out the photographers for continuing to click pictures despite her request to stop. Shehnaaz Gill was last seen in the song, Sajna Ve Sajna.

Shehnaaz Gill's awkward encounter with paparazzi

Shehnaaz had a surprise encounter with photographers while waiting for the elevator at a building, catching her off guard. After a few clicks, Shehnaaz requested the photographers to stop clicking her pictures.

“Chalo, bas karo bhai (That’s it, please stop it),” Shehnaaz said. However, the photographers continued to click her pictures. At that moment, a guard interrupted and asked them to refrain from taking Shehnaaz’s pictures.

Responding to the guard, Shehaaz said, “Nahi… Yeh dheeth hain, yeh band nahi karenge… Aapko pata nahi hai. Yeh bahut… (No... These people are impudent. They won't stop... You don't know them).”

As Shehnaaz stepped into the elevator, photographers were heard telling each other to stop clicking.

Several social media users came to support Shehnaaz. One wrote, “Well said, Shehnaaz,” and another, “Sana, pure soul humble kind-hearted lovely person.”

Later, Shehnaaz took to her Instagram Stories to share a clip explaining why she was shocked by their presence. In the clip shared on Shehnaaz’s Instagram stories, one of her team members asks why she looks upset. Responding to this, she said, “I’m not sad, I just don’t know what to do. I came upstairs for practice, and the media was there, I had no idea. Now people will find out what my real hair looks like. I just came from home after taking a shower. This isn’t fair to me."

Shehnaaz’s work front

Shehnaaz initially rose to fame in the Punjabi entertainment industry before gaining widespread recognition for her appearance on Bigg Boss 13 and her closeness with late actor Sidharth Shukla.

She transitioned to Bollywood with her debut in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, alongside Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh Daggubati, and Bhumika Chawla in 2013. Her last film, Thank You For Coming, featuring Bhumi Pednekar, Dolly Singh, Kusha Kapila, and Shibani Bedi, premiered at the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).

She also appeared in the music video for the song Sajna Ve Sajna from the 2024 film Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, which starred Triptii Dimri and Rajkummar Rao.