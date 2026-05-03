Anil Kapoor admits to being nervous while dancing with Hema Malini in Yudh: ‘Playing a double role was a breeze’

Veteran actor Anil Kapoor is celebrating 41 years of his 1985 film Yudh, which also starred prominent names like Jackie Shroff, Shatrughan Sinha, and Hema Malini, among others. Taking to his Instagram stories on May 3, he shared a nostalgic still from the film featuring himself alongside Hema Malini, fondly reminiscing about the experience of dancing with the legendary actress

Anil Kapoor is celebrating 41 years of Yudh!(AFP; Instagram)

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The 69-year-old actor admitted to feeling extremely nervous around Hema Malini, who was already an established star by then, dazzled by her “larger-than-life presence.” He also confessed that sharing the dance floor with her turned out to be one of the most challenging aspects of the film.

Anil Kapoor admits to being nervous around Hema Malini

In his Instagram Story, Kapoor shared that even after 41 years, one moment from Yudh has stayed with him – the scene where he had to dance alongside Hema Malini. While the film saw him take on a challenging double role, he admitted that matching Malini’s towering screen presence proved far more daunting than the demands of the role itself.

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Anil Kapoor's Instagram story posted on May 3. (Instagram)

{{^usCountry}} He wrote, “41 years of Yudh and I still can't forget this moment...Playing a double role was a breeze compared to dancing with Hema ji. That aspect of Yudh had me seriously nervous! She was already the biggest star of the country, with that larger than life presence...and there I was, a skinny young boy just spouting 'Jhakaas' and trying to keep up!” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He wrote, “41 years of Yudh and I still can't forget this moment...Playing a double role was a breeze compared to dancing with Hema ji. That aspect of Yudh had me seriously nervous! She was already the biggest star of the country, with that larger than life presence...and there I was, a skinny young boy just spouting 'Jhakaas' and trying to keep up!” {{/usCountry}}

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Marvelling at an opportunity that not only transformed his life but also shaped his character and career, the actor expressed deep gratitude for having shared the screen with a legend like Malini. He added that these memories remain among the most cherished moments of both his life and career.

He added, “What an opportunity it was to share the frame with a legend, to dance, to learn, all while my nerves were frayed at the edges! Of the life-changing and life-forming moments that have shaped my career, this one is right up there with the best of them…”

More about Yudh

Marking the directorial debut of Rajiv Rai, son of veteran filmmaker Gulshan Rai, the film released in 1985. The story follows Savitri, whose twin sons are separated after being abducted by a criminal. What unfolds is their journey of growing up apart from their mother, only to eventually confront their captor and reunite. The film also features Jackie Shroff, Tina Munim, Pran, Danny Denzongpa, and Nutan in key roles, along with Hema Malini and Shatrughan Sinha doing special appearances.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Eshana Saha ...Read More Eshana Saha is a fresh face in lifestyle and cultural journalism, bringing a refined, multidisciplinary perspective to the intersection of entertainment, fashion and holistic wellbeing. With less than a year of professional experience, she has quickly adapted to high-pressure editorial environments and currently works full-time with HT Media. Prior to this, she interned for nearly six months with Hindustan Times’ entertainment and lifestyle vertical, where she gained hands-on experience in digital reporting, trend analysis and editorial storytelling. Based in New Delhi, Eshana specialises in comprehensive coverage of major cultural moments — from international film press tours to the curated aesthetics of global fashion showcases, award shows and music-centred events. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, and a Master’s degree in English from the University of Delhi, equipping her with a strong academic foundation and a keen ability to deconstruct complex cultural trends into clear, high-impact narratives. Beyond the red carpet, Eshana has developed a growing focus on health and wellbeing reporting. She bridges the gap between celebrity-driven trends and practical, evidence-informed lifestyle advice, ensuring her work remains both aspirational and grounded in editorial rigour. She has extensively covered the health implications of Delhi’s air pollution crisis, while also playing a key role in amplifying expert-led insights on women’s health and mental wellbeing, helping translate complex medical perspectives into informed, impactful public awareness. An artist at heart, she explores multiple creative forms — from visual arts and music to culinary experiments — and brings a creative’s eye for nuance, texture and detail to every story. Whether analysing runway dynamics or examining emerging wellness movements, she remains committed to accuracy and the highest standards of contemporary journalistic ethics. Read Less

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