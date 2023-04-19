Anil Kapoor watches Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway with Madhuri Dixit, hails Rani Mukerji's ‘finest performance’ in review

Actor Anil Kapoor is the latest one to watch Rani Mukerji's Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway. He posted pictures with his wife Sunita Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit and Rani as all of them seemingly watched it on the big screen together. He posted a small review of the film and called the movie one of Rani's finest performances. Also read: Madhuri Dixit, Kajol, Rani Mukerji sit together at an awards show; Anil Kapoor greets them with folded hands

Madhuri Dixit, Rani Mukerji and Anil Kapoor in a photo.

Anil Kapoor took to Twitter and wrote, “Watching #MrsChatterjeeVsNorway last night was a humbling experience...This is easily one of Rani’s finest performances, and that's saying something! The story itself is beautiful and poignant, but Rani’s performance has made it superlative.”

He added pictures in which Rani was seen sharing the frame with Anil, Madhuri and Sunita. Madhuri Dixit in a new post also added, “Saw this lovely film yesterday. Sensitively handled by the director and so beautifully shot. Kudos and congratulations to the whole team and Rani, who delivers yet another breathtaking performance.”

Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway is directed by Ashima Chibber. Released on March 17, it stars Jim Sarbh, Anirban Bhattacharya and Neena Gupta besides Rani. It is based on the true story of NRI couple Sagarika Bhattacharya and Anurup Bhattacharya, and is focused on the journey of a mother’s battle against an entire country as her kids are taken away from her on the pretext of bad parenting.

While Anil Kapoor and Madhuri took some time out to watch Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway, days ago the two were seen seated together around the same table at an event. They were also joined by Kajol and Rani. Several pictures of them had surfaced online and left fans feeling nostalgic. All of these pictures were clicked at an award function in Mumbai which took place on Sunday.

While Madhuri looked beautiful in a cream-coloured gown with floral design, Rani oozed elegance in a white saree, paired with a statement necklace. Kajol attended the event in a pastel pink silk saree. Anil looked dapper in a black suit.

While Rani is basking in the success of Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway, Anil will be next seen in Hrithik Roshan's Fighter. Madhuri was last seen in Maja Ma.

