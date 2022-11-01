Anil Kapoor reacts as Arjun Kapoor reveals what he's learnt from him: 'Khud ki tareef karna...'

Arjun Kapoor took to Instagram and shared a clip featuring his ‘celebrity moments' on Tuesday. He posed multiple times for the shutterbugs in the video. He also revealed what is the one thing he has picked up from actor-uncle Anil Kapoor. Along with fans, Anil reacted to Arjun's funny video. (Also read: Shah Rukh Khan wishes Amitabh Bachchan on birthday, reveals what he learnt from him)

In the video, Arjun was dressed in blue formals and wore dark sunglasses. He gave many stylish poses in front of the camera. He also gave flying kisses and waved to what appeared to be the sounds of his fans. Arjun walked with style in the clip, before he asked, “Kaise lag raha hoon (How am I looking)?” A person said to him, “Sir, woh ek baar chachu (Anil Kapoor) jaisa karo na (Sir, do something like your uncle does).” Arjun replied, “Chachu jaisa? Hum bhi toh star hai bhai (Like my uncle? I am also a star, brother)."

Sharing the clip on Instagram, Arjun wrote, “WHATA PLAYA (what a player)! Khud ki tareef karna chachu @anilskapoor se hi toh seekha hai (To praise oneself is the thing I have learnt from my uncle, Anil Kapoor)." He added smiling face with sunglasses emoji in his caption. He used “collab” as a hashtag in the caption. The video ended with a note that read, “Dropping November 2.” Anil Kapoor commented on the video, “@ArjunKapoor, hundred percent for the effort... beta, but REAL PLAYA toh bas AK hi hai...( dear good effort, but real player is AK only),” referring to himself. Reacting to the video, one of Arjun's fans wrote, “Wow, so handsome.” Another fan commented, “What a great look.” Another fan wrote, “So funny.”

Arjun is the son of producer Boney Kapoor, Anil's brother. He was last seen in Ek Vilaain Returns. He has The Killer Lady in the pipeline. Arjun will also be seen in Kuttey with Radhika Madaan and Tabu.

