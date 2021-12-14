Anil Kapoor reacts as Sunny Leone poses with his Welcome painting, fans say ‘this is Majnu’s painting for Laila’

Sunny Leone posed with a painting of a donkey on a horse’s back and asked everyone to ‘guess the famous painter’. She also tagged Anil Kapoor in her post on Twitter.

The painting first featured in Anees Bazmee’s comedy, Welcome, and later in several memes over the years. It was made by Anil’s character Majnu Bhai in the film.

Replying to Sunny’s tweet, Anil wrote, “Majnu Bhai’s art is world-famous in India!” He added a couple of laughing emojis at the end.

Fans had hilarious reactions to the post. “Wow yeh tho Majnu bhai ki painting hai Laila ke liye (this is Majnu’s painting for Laila,” one joked, making a reference to Sunny’s special song from Raees, Laila Main Laila. “This painting was owned by Mallika Sherawat, how come it’s with you?” another asked.

“Lagta hai aapke pyaar mein gir gayi bhai (It looks like she has fallen in love with you),” many fans wrote, referring to a line from Welcome.

Majnu Bhai's art is world famous in India! 🤣🤣 https://t.co/DORzdEsGbi — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) December 14, 2021

Recently, at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2021, Anil talked about how films that are considered ‘no-brainers’ should not be looked down upon. “Entertainment and so-called ‘masala films’ that we call over here, it is going to survive all over the world. Why India, internationally also, the so-called ‘no-brainers’ are made and are hugely successful,” he said.

“You’d be surprised to know that OTT somewhere wants films which are entertaining, which are action-packed and where you don’t have to think too much, even they want these kinds of films. Overall, cinema and OTT, they want all kinds of content but the content has to be believable, it has to be entertaining and somewhere they want it to be real and raw, which is the future,” he added.

Anil will be seen next in Jug Jugg Jeeyo alongside Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani and Neetu Kapoor. The film, directed by Raj Mehta, is set to hit the theatres on June 24, 2022.