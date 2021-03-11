IND USA
Vicky Kaushal recreates Majnu Bhai's painting from the film, Welcome.
bollywood

Vicky Kaushal brings Majnu Bhai's painting to life during horse-riding class, did Anil Kapoor notice it?

  • Vicky Kaushal has shared a picture from his horse riding lessons during which he attempted a stunt which happens to be similar to what Anil Kapoor’s character Majnu Bhai had drawn in the film Welcome.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 11, 2021 12:18 PM IST

Vicky Kaushal is currently learning new tricks at an equestrian facility for his next project. The actor has now shared a picture of him balancing on a horse while standing, and compared it to that of Anil Kapoor's painting from his film Welcome.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Vicky wrote, "Got a little too inspired by Majnu bhai’s painting this morning. @anilskapoor." He is seen in horse-rider's gear complete with a helmet and boots, balancing himself on a horse with a trainer in vicinity. He compared it to the painting Anil's character Majnu Bhai made in the film, Welcome. The hilarious painting showed a donkey standing on a horse and had the real name of Majnu Bhai--Sagar-- written on it.

Majnu Bhais painting in Welcome.
Vicky's industry colleagues and fans had a field day laughing over the comparison and praising the actor's dedication. Tiger Shroff called it, "Crazyy" while Sayani Gupta reacted, "Woahhh." Kiara Advani commented, "Haha toppp", filmmaker Shashank Khaitan said, "Wah wah" with clapping emojis. A fan called him Bridgerton's "Duke of Hastings" while another said, "Awww!!! Horse power." One even mentioned Vicky's single Pachtaoge in the comment that read, "Agar hilo gay tu bada pachtaoge bada pachtaoge (You will regret if you lose your balance)."

Vicky seems to be prepping for his next ,titled The Immortal Ashwatthama. It will reunite him with Uri: The Surgical Strike director Aditya Dhar.

Earlier this month, he had shared another glimpse of his horse riding session. The short clip showed Vicky sitting on the saddle and riding a horse. The actor had captioned this video, "Walk and trot, back to basics."

Vicky also has two more projects in the pipeline. He will be seen in the titular role in Shoojit Sircar's Sardar Udham Singh' and will also play the lead in Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw's biopic.

vicky kaushal anil kapoor

