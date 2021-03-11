Vicky Kaushal brings Majnu Bhai's painting to life during horse-riding class, did Anil Kapoor notice it?
- Vicky Kaushal has shared a picture from his horse riding lessons during which he attempted a stunt which happens to be similar to what Anil Kapoor’s character Majnu Bhai had drawn in the film Welcome.
Vicky Kaushal is currently learning new tricks at an equestrian facility for his next project. The actor has now shared a picture of him balancing on a horse while standing, and compared it to that of Anil Kapoor's painting from his film Welcome.
Sharing the picture on Instagram, Vicky wrote, "Got a little too inspired by Majnu bhai’s painting this morning. @anilskapoor." He is seen in horse-rider's gear complete with a helmet and boots, balancing himself on a horse with a trainer in vicinity. He compared it to the painting Anil's character Majnu Bhai made in the film, Welcome. The hilarious painting showed a donkey standing on a horse and had the real name of Majnu Bhai--Sagar-- written on it.
Vicky's industry colleagues and fans had a field day laughing over the comparison and praising the actor's dedication. Tiger Shroff called it, "Crazyy" while Sayani Gupta reacted, "Woahhh." Kiara Advani commented, "Haha toppp", filmmaker Shashank Khaitan said, "Wah wah" with clapping emojis. A fan called him Bridgerton's "Duke of Hastings" while another said, "Awww!!! Horse power." One even mentioned Vicky's single Pachtaoge in the comment that read, "Agar hilo gay tu bada pachtaoge bada pachtaoge (You will regret if you lose your balance)."
Vicky seems to be prepping for his next ,titled The Immortal Ashwatthama. It will reunite him with Uri: The Surgical Strike director Aditya Dhar.
Earlier this month, he had shared another glimpse of his horse riding session. The short clip showed Vicky sitting on the saddle and riding a horse. The actor had captioned this video, "Walk and trot, back to basics."
Also read: Taapsee Pannu offers glimpse into her new home with an old school charm, calls it 'Pannu Pind'. See pics
Vicky also has two more projects in the pipeline. He will be seen in the titular role in Shoojit Sircar's Sardar Udham Singh' and will also play the lead in Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw's biopic.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tanushree looks svelte in new dance video, fans say '2000's kids crush is back'
- Tanushree Dutta looked svelte in a new video, in which she took the Don't Rush challenge. Fans showered her with praise for her 'incredible transformation'.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
When Elli AvrRam asked perfectionist Aamir Khan for extra take on Har Funn Maula
- Elli AvrRam recalled an incident while shooting Har Funn Maula with Aamir Khan, when she insisted that they do another take, even though Aamir was convinced they had what they needed.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sara Ali Khan struggles to keep a straight face as she pouts for the paparazzi
- A funny video of Sara Ali Khan, trying her best to maintain a steely expression for the paparazzi, but regularly breaking into laughter, has been shared online.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Anmol Thakeria Dhillon: I bagged my first film all on my own, it wasn’t through any reference from my mom Poonam Dhillon
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shraddha Kapoor poses on beach with 'birthday mommy', credits 'baapu' for pic
- Shraddha Kapoor posed on the beach with her mother, Shivangi Kolhapure, for a picture clicked by Shakti Kapoor. She posted the photo to wish her mom a happy birthday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Aftab Shivdasani: Films are releasing but not all of them will lure audiences to the cinemas
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ashish Vidyarthi hospitalised after Covid-19 diagnosis, shares video
- Ashish Vidyarthi, in a video shared on his Instagram page, revealed that he has tested positive for Covid-19. He said that he has no symptoms, as of now.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
After Meghan Markle, Oprah Winfrey set to interview Priyanka Chopra
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Twinkle posts funny vacation photos with Akshay, reveals how to prevent divorce
- As Twinkle Khanna shared 'Instagram vs reality' photos with Akshay Kumar from their beach holiday, Sikandar Kher had a funny query. See it here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Somy apologises to Salman for being 'pathetic actor', says Suniel yelled at her
- Somy Ali, who in her short Bollywood career worked with some of the biggest actors of the 90s, has apologised to her old co-stars, including Salman Khan and Saif Ali Khan, for being a 'pathetic actor'.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Preity Zinta reveals why husband Gene Goodenough thinks of her as 'maalkin'
- Preity Zinta revealed that she misled Gene Goodenough into believing that the Hindi word for wife is 'maalkin'. She also said that Salman Khan taught him cuss words.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Malaika Arora shows off beach bod and pun game, all in one post. See here
- Malaika Arora on Friday took to Instagram to share a picture of her 'beach bum'. Check her post out here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gauahar gave Zaid ‘no attention’ during first meeting, then he slid into her DMs
- Gauahar Khan shared her wedding video on her YouTube channel. In it, she and Zaid Darbar reminisced about their first meeting at a supermarket, and how they fell in love.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Here's how Katrina Kaif helped her sister Isabelle prep for Time To Dance
- Isabelle Kaif will make her debut with Time To Dance. Ahead of the movie's release, she revealed the piece of advice she received from her sister, Katrina Kaif.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Spotted: Mira Rajput waves to paparazzi, Sara Ali Khan shoots for new project
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox