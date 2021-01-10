Anil Kapoor reveals films he did for money, would do it again if he falls on bad times

Actor Anil Kapoor has starred in more than a hundred films but a few of them he may have done simply for money. Anil, however, does not regret doing those films.

Anil is among the most popular veteran stars of Bollywood with multiple films in his kitty. His great looks and acting skills have made him a favourite among filmmakers.

When asked if he ever signed movies for monetary gains, he said in an interview to The Times of India, "I did. In fact, I can even name them--Andaz and Heer Ranjha. After Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja, the family was in a crisis and each one of us did what we had to do for survival, out of a sense of responsibility. I have no qualms about admitting that. Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja released in 1993 after a long delay. The film was a massive flop at the box office.

"My family and I are fortunate that those times are behind us and our circumstances since then have not been as tough. But if our luck takes a turn and we ever face bad times again, I will not think twice about doing whatever it takes to take care of my family," Anil said.

Earlier, speaking to HT about his career in Bollywood, he said, “If you want to make it in this business, you have to be ready to give it your all, to not let setbacks keep you down and to persist in the face of all odds. You need guts and grit to survive and level-headedness to thrive."

"I don’t think I ever saw the film industry as anything other than home – the place I was always meant to be. I was born into it, I belong to it and I will take my last breath in it," he had added.

Anil will soon be seen in Jug Jug Jeeyo with Neetu Singh, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani. He also has Takht with Karan Johar, in which he will play Shah Jahan, but the film has been put on the back burner due to the pandemic.