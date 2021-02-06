Anil Kapoor rubbishes report about Abhinav Bindra biopic being shelved: ‘Check your source’

Anil Kapoor shut down rumours that the biopic of Olympic gold medalist Abhinav Bindra, starring his son Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor in the lead role, has been shelved. Sharing a news report, he wrote on Twitter, “This is not true. Apna source check karo (Check your source).”

The report claimed that the Abhinav Bindra biopic has been put on the backburner and Anil and Harsh Varrdhan are focusing their energies on another film, titled Thar, directed by actor-turned-filmmaker Raj Singh Choudhary. It added that the film also stars Fatima Sana Shaikh and is currently being shot in Rajasthan.

While Harsh Varrdhan will play Abhinav in the biopic, Anil has been roped in to play his father. The film will be their second collaboration after Vikramaditya Motwane’s AK vs AK, which had Anil playing the lead role alongside Anurag Kashyap, and Harsh Varrdhan in a cameo. Other members of the Kapoor family such as Sonam Kapoor and Boney Kapoor also made special appearances in the Netflix film.

The Abhinav Bindra biopic, directed by Kannan Iyer, is being adapted from the former air rifle shooter’s autobiography, A Shot at History: My Obsessive Journey to Olympic Gold and Beyond.

Kannan earlier told PTI that Abhinav might be seen in a cameo in the film. “Yes, possibly towards the end, it is a kind of tradition in sports biopics but we are yet to decide,” he said.

Talking about Anil and Harsh Varrdhan starring together in the film, the filmmaker said, “Both are such good actors that they can do anything on screen. Dil Dhadakne Do showed a beautiful relationship between Anil and Ranveer Singh as father and son... And they will do a terrific job.”