Anil Kapoor recalls time when he signed projects just to help out friends in need

Anil Kapoor has been busier than ever as he entered his 60s. In the last few years, the actor has been seen in different projects like Fanney Khan, Total Dhamaal, AK vs AK, and Thar. He revealed in an interview that while he tries to find something new and different to take on now, in the past, he and many others in the industry used to sign on to projects, just because they wanted to help out another artiste as they were going through a rough patch. He added that he expected others to do the same for him. (Also read: Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor: The rare Bollywood love story that started with a prank call)

Anil returns in The Night Manager

Anil Kapoor will next be seen in the second part of the Disney+ Hotstar series The Night Manager. (Photo by KARIM SAHIB / AFP)(AFP)

The actor is reprising his role as dangerous arms dealer Shailendra Rungta in the second part of the Disney+ Hotstar series The Night Manager. It is a remake of the 2016 British television series of the same name, adapted from John Le Carre's novel. Besides Anil, the series also stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Sobhita Dhulipala, Tillotama Shome, Ravi Behl and Saswata Chatterjee. The second part of the series will stream from June 30, 2023.

Anil on doing projects for friends in need

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, the veteran actor said, "Our generation was such that we would do [some films] for friends, for relatives, when people were not doing well, to a certain extent. If God has given you that opportunity and given you that position where you can be of some kind of a support to a person who you know is extremely talented but is going through a rough patch, so you stand by him [or] her, and you expect the same thing when you're going through a rough patch, that people will stand by you also."

His next projects

The actor was last seen in Dharma Productions' Jugjugg Jeeyo with Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani. He won the Best Supporting Actor at the Filmfare Awards in April. He will also be seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Rashmika Mandanna later this year. Next year, he is teaming up with Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone for the aerial action film Fighter, directed by Siddharth Anand.

