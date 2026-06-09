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Anil Kapoor's son Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor reacts to claims he quit acting: 'Haven't stepped back at all'

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor reassures fans he hasn't stepped away from acting, revealing he's been working on a unique project since Thar's release. 

Jun 09, 2026 11:13 am IST
By Vibha Maru
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Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor's son Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor was last seen in the 2022 Netflix film Thar. Harsh also served as a producer on the project. However, the actor has not appeared in any film since then, leading some fans to wonder whether he has stepped away from acting altogether. Recently, Harsh addressed the speculation and clarified his current status in the industry.

Fans think Harsh has quit acting

Anil Kapoor and Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor in a still from Thar.

A fan recently took to X (formerly Twitter) and shared an appreciation post for Harsh, urging him not to give up acting. Sharing a poster of Bhavesh Joshi Superhero, the fan praised Harsh's performances and the choices he has made throughout his career.

The fan wrote, "@HarshKapoor_ I’ve been wondering why you’ve stepped back from acting. You’re genuinely a talented actor even if the films didn’t become big blockbusters, your performances were widely praised. Why stop now? Keep hustling, bhai. And if you ever need a role model, you don’t have to look far you’re blessed to have @AnilKapoor as your father. The most energetic 69-year-old guy on the planet! 🔥 We’d love to see you back on screen soon! 🙌"

Harsh further revealed that his upcoming project has taken several years to complete and described it as his most unique work yet. The actor also explained that making unconventional films takes time and patience.

He wrote, "Its taken me 2-3 years now to finish this film ok working on which I finish filming on June 30 th.. I’m also producing it .. I guess people are used to actors doing multiple films a year .. if you want films like bhavesh and thar and Ak vs Ak/ Ray it’s not gonna happen once or twice a year that’s just the reality .. but thank you and the new film is the best one yet 100 percent its extremely unique."

About Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor's career

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor began his journey in the film industry as an assistant director on Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma's Bombay Velvet. He made his acting debut with Mirzya in 2016. Two years later, he starred in Vikramaditya Motwane's critically acclaimed Bhavesh Joshi Superhero.

He later appeared as a fictionalised version of himself in AK vs AK, which starred his father Anil Kapoor alongside Anurag Kashyap. Harsh's most recent release was the 2022 Netflix film Thar, in which he shared screen space with Anil Kapoor and also served as a producer.

 
harsh varrdhan kapoor anil kapoor
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