Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Ranbir Kapoor's Animal becomes 2nd fastest 100 crore Hindi film of all time after beating Jawan, Tiger 3

Ranbir Kapoor's Animal becomes 2nd fastest 100 crore Hindi film of all time after beating Jawan, Tiger 3

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Dec 03, 2023 05:02 PM IST

Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan remains the fastest Hindi film to cross the ₹100 crore mark in India. It is followed by Animal, which was released on December 1.

Surpassing Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan, Animal has become the second-fastest film in Hindi to breach the 100 crore nett mark at the domestic box office. As per a report by Sacnilk.com, Animal's Hindi version collected 113.12 crore nett in India in the first two days beating Shah Rukh's Jawan which made 111.73 crore nett in Hindi in the same time. Also read: Animal box office collection day 2 | Ranbir Kapoor film crosses 100 crore mark in India

Pathaan, Animal and Jawan are top 3

Animal features Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role alongside Anil Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna, as well as Bobby Deol.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan's other blockbuster of 2023, Pathaan, continues to maintain its first position with a Hindi total of 123 crore nett in India within the same 2-day timeframe. Joining Ranbir Kapoor's Animal (number two) and Shah Rukh's Jawan (number three) in the top five fastest 100 crore films in Hindi are Salman Khan's Tiger 3 and Yash's KGF: Chapter 2.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Both the films also took two days each to cross the 100 crore nett mark at the domestic box office. Tiger 3, which was released on Diwali 2023, is fourth on the list with 101 crore nett in two days, while the Hindi version of Kannada actor Yash's KGF sequel, which was released in 2022, is fifth with 100.74 crore nett in two days.

Gadar 2, Baahubali 2 in top 10

Actor Sunny Deol's blockbuster sequel to Gadar (2001), Gadar 2 released in August 2023. The film took three days to cross 100 crore nett in India. It made 135.18 crore nett after day 3 in theatres. Following Gadar 2 on number seven on the list is the 2017 film Baahubali 2: The Conclusion's Hindi version, which also took three days to enter the 100 crore nett club. The SS Rajamouli directorial collected 128 crore in three days.

On number eight is Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Sanju (2018) with 120.06 crore nett in India in three days; Salman's Tiger Zinda Hai with 114.93 crore nett in three days is on number nine, while Prabhas' Adipurush (2023) collected 112.75 crore nett in three days to round off the top 10.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Entertainment Desk

Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.

Topics
animal ranbir kapoor
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP