Ranbir Kapoor's Animal becomes 2nd fastest 100 crore Hindi film of all time after beating Jawan, Tiger 3

Surpassing Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan, Animal has become the second-fastest film in Hindi to breach the ₹100 crore nett mark at the domestic box office. As per a report by Sacnilk.com, Animal's Hindi version collected ₹113.12 crore nett in India in the first two days beating Shah Rukh's Jawan which made ₹111.73 crore nett in Hindi in the same time. Also read: Animal box office collection day 2 | Ranbir Kapoor film crosses ₹100 crore mark in India

Pathaan, Animal and Jawan are top 3

Animal features Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role alongside Anil Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna, as well as Bobby Deol.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan's other blockbuster of 2023, Pathaan, continues to maintain its first position with a Hindi total of ₹123 crore nett in India within the same 2-day timeframe. Joining Ranbir Kapoor's Animal (number two) and Shah Rukh's Jawan (number three) in the top five fastest ₹100 crore films in Hindi are Salman Khan's Tiger 3 and Yash's KGF: Chapter 2.

Both the films also took two days each to cross the ₹100 crore nett mark at the domestic box office. Tiger 3, which was released on Diwali 2023, is fourth on the list with ₹101 crore nett in two days, while the Hindi version of Kannada actor Yash's KGF sequel, which was released in 2022, is fifth with ₹100.74 crore nett in two days.

Gadar 2, Baahubali 2 in top 10

Actor Sunny Deol's blockbuster sequel to Gadar (2001), Gadar 2 released in August 2023. The film took three days to cross ₹100 crore nett in India. It made ₹135.18 crore nett after day 3 in theatres. Following Gadar 2 on number seven on the list is the 2017 film Baahubali 2: The Conclusion's Hindi version, which also took three days to enter the ₹100 crore nett club. The SS Rajamouli directorial collected ₹128 crore in three days.

On number eight is Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Sanju (2018) with ₹120.06 crore nett in India in three days; Salman's Tiger Zinda Hai with ₹114.93 crore nett in three days is on number nine, while Prabhas' Adipurush (2023) collected ₹112.75 crore nett in three days to round off the top 10.

