Animal box office collection day 11: Ranbir Kapoor film stands at 443 cr in India

Animal box office: Ranbir Kapoor's latest blockbuster haven't lost sheen at the ticket counters yet. The film recorded its lowest single day figure on Monday but still remained in two figures. It collected ₹13 crore as per early estimates indicated in a report on Sacnilk.com. This takes its total India collection to ₹443 crore. Ranbir Kapoor plays a violent character named Ranvijay Singh in Animal.

Animal domestic collection

As per the report, Animal witnessed 21.41 percent Hindi occupancy on Monday, with a similar occupancy for Telugu shows and 19.73 percent occupancy for Tamil shows. The film's Hindi version has alone collected ₹400 crore while the total for Telugu and Tamil shows stands at ₹38.8 crore and ₹3.43 crore, respectively. The total earnings from Kannada and Malayalam shows remain below 1 crore.

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga of Kabir Singh fame, Animal is running successfully in its second week. On its second Sunday, the film collected an impressive ₹36 crore. Animal is now Ranbir Kapoor's highest grossing film so far.

At the worldwide box office, the film has made over ₹700 crore gross already. Production house T-Series stated Animal has collected ₹717.46 crore in worldwide gross in 10 days.

More about Animal

Animal showcases a violent world set against the backdrop of a troubled relationship between Ranbir's Ranvijay Singh and his father Balbir Singh, played by Anil Kapoor. Rashmika Mandanna plays Ranbir's wife in the film while Bobby Deol is winning accolades for his small yet powerful role of the lead antagonist. The film also stars Triptii Dimri, Shakti Kapoor, Prem Chopra and Suresh Oberoi.

Animal has been slammed by a section of the society as “misogynistic” and for serving “graphically violent” scenes but this has not affected its demand at the ticket counters. The movie is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar's T-Series, Murad Khetani's Cine1 Studios and Pranay Reddy Vanga's Bhadrakali Pictures.

