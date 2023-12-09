Animal box office collection day 9: Ranbir Kapoor film to soon enter 400 cr club in India, may mint 34 cr on Saturday

Animal India box office

According to Sacnilk.com, Animal earned ₹337.58 crore [Hindi: ₹300.81 crore; Telugu: ₹33.45 crore; Tamil: ₹2.73 crore; Kannada: ₹52 lakh; Malayalam: ₹7 lakh] in week one. On day eight, the film minted ₹22.95 crore [Hindi: ₹21.56 crore; Telugu: ₹1.22 crore; Tamil: ₹15 lakh; Kannada: ₹1 lakh; Malayalam: ₹1lakh]. Animal is likely to earn ₹34.98 crore nett in India on its ninth day for all languages. The film will earn ₹395.51 crore by Saturday.

Animal has minted over ₹600.67 crore at the worldwide gross box office. While it is running successfully in theatres, a section of critics and viewers have called Animal misogynistic and graphically violent. The movie was given A certificate by the CBFC ahead of its release.

Recently, Rashmika Mandanna shared a post on Instagram talking about the film and thanking her fans. Sharing a bunch of photos, Rashmika wrote, "Gitanjali. If I were to describe her in a sentence …it would be the only force at home holding her family together. She is pure, real, unfiltered, strong and raw.. At times as an actor, I would question some of Gitanjali’s actions..And I remember my director telling me - this was their story..Ranvijay’s & Gitanjali’s.. it was their love and passion, their families and their lives - this is who they are."

She also added, "In a world full of all violence, hurt and unbearable pain - Gitanjali would bring peace trust and calm.. She would pray to her Gods to keep her husband and her kids safe.. She was the rock that weathered all the storms. She would do anything in her power for the sake of her family. Gitanjali is absolutely beautiful in my eyes, and in some ways she is like most women who are standing strong and protecting their families day in and day out... Happy one week to us #Animal team. Guys. Thank you all for all the love.. it’s what keeps me going and makes me work harder with every film. Big hugs to you all too."

The film has been doing great business at the box office despite the clash with Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur. It showcases a story about a father-son relationship, played by Anil Kapoor (Balbir Singh) and Ranbir Kapoor. Ranbir's character (Ranvijay Singh) is protective and obsessive about his father's love and is seen threatening everybody who comes in the way of his love for his father.

The 3 hour-21 minute long film was released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. The movie is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar's T-Series, Murad Khetani's Cine1 Studios and Pranay Reddy Vanga's Bhadrakali Pictures.

