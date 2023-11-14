Animal song Papa Meri Jaan: Ranbir Kapoor and Anil Kapoor's track explores their complex father-son bond

Animal's new song Papa Meri Jaan has been released. The song delves deep into the emotional connection between the characters portrayed by Ranbir Kapoor and Anil Kapoor, shedding light on the vulnerable side of the film. In addition to the Hindi version, Papa Meri Jaan was also released in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada on Tuesday, coinciding with Children's Day. Also read: Animal teaser promises intense and spine-chilling drama

Watch Papa Meri Jaan

Emotional song Papa Meri Jaan released from the crime drama Animal.

Music has played a pivotal role in Animal, with previous tracks, such as Hua Main and Satranga, receiving praise. Now, Papa Meri Jaan, the third song from Animal is out. The song, sung by Sonu Nigam, beautifully captures the essence of the bond shared between a father and his son, offering a glimpse into the intricate layers of Ranbir and Anil Kapoor's characters. From the very beginning, the Animal teaser has hinted at the complexity of their relationship, and this song only intensifies the anticipation surrounding their dynamic.

About Animal

The first-look posters of Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Bobby Deol were unveiled in the days leading up to the teaser release last month. The film also stars Tripti Dimri in a key role. Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar’s T-Series, Murad Khetani’s Cine1 Studios and Pranay Reddy Vanga’s Bhadrakali Pictures have backed Animal. The film directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga is in the crime drama genre.

Animal was officially announced by T-Series on January 1, 2021, with a video with actors Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Parineeti Chopra as cast and Sandeep Reddy Vanga as the director. A few days later, Tripti Dimri was also reported to star in the movie. In March 2022, it was reported that Rashmika Mandanna replaced Parineeti Chopra, as she chose Imtiaz Ali's Chamkila over Animal. Rashmika has been roped in to play Ranbir's wife Geetanjali. Animal was scheduled to be released on August 11, 2023, but was pushed to December 1, 2023, due to pending post-production work.

