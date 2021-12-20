Anisha Padukone declares herself an ‘ardent fan’ of Taimur Ali Khan, calls him 'simply the best'

Golfer Anisha Padukone, sister of Deepika Padukone , is among the many who have showered love on Kareena Kapoor's son Taimur Ali Khan, who turned five on Monday. Anisha took to her Instagram Stories to react to a cute video of Taimur.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kareena wished Taimur by sharing a video from the time he was learning to walk. Anisha took to her Instagram Stories to react to the video and wrote, “Simply the best (heart icon) #happybirthdaytaimur - an ardent fan.”

Anisha Padukone reacted to Taimur's video.

Kareena had shared the video with a message that read, "Your first steps your first fall... I recorded it with so much pride. This isn’t your first or last fall, my son, but I do know one thing for sure… you will always pick yourself up, take bigger strides, and march along head held high... cause you are my tiger... Happy Birthday my heartbeat... My Tim Tim. No one like you mera beta #HappyBirthdayTimTim #MeraBeta #MyTiger."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Taimur is the first child of Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan. The couple are also parents to son Jehangir Ali Khan. Saif's sister, actor Soha Ali Khan, also wished Taimur with two unseen pictures of the little one. She shared a photo of herself holding baby version of Taimur in her arms and another one, of a grown up Taimur playing with her daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

She wrote with it, “I remember the first time I held you in my arms - the tiniest little bundle love and joy! And now you are five already - Happy birthday Tim Tim. We are missing you immensely but will see you and celebrate together soon!”

Also read: Kareena Kapoor shares throwback video of Taimur Ali Khan’s ‘first steps’ on his 5th birthday: ‘No one like you’. Watch

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor is in home isolation after testing positive for Covid-19. She however, shared a picture of balloons placed on their porch to give a glimpse of how Taimur was celebrating his birthday at their new house.