Anita Advani lashes out at Rajesh Khanna’s family over property dispute: ‘Karma comes around’

Anita Advani, who was rumoured to be romantically involved with the legendary actor Rajesh Khanna, has accused his family of abandoning him during his troubled years, yet inheriting his entire estate. Speaking on REEL Meet REAL, she launched a scathing critique, warning them about the consequences of “karma.” Anita Advani warns of karma's consequences and challenges earlier legal rulings in her fight for a share of his legacy, highlighting the actor's lonely final years.

Anita reveals about last years of Rajesh Khanna

Anita recalled the heartbreak of 1982: “Dimple had left him, and for 30 years, he had lost everything. Everyone abandoned him. He was stuck—no divorce, no resolution.” She described how, by the time discussions began, the situation had deteriorated, declaring, “Everything went completely out of control—beyond anyone’s reach, including his own. Yet, the family ended up with his entire property. That in itself is a big story.”

Highlighting details from a recent Supreme Court statement, she added: “The earlier order against me holds no weight. Its observations don’t matter. No one can take anything with them after they go. Why cheat like this? Every relationship deserves respect. Karma comes around on its own. No matter how smart you think you are, you can't escape it.”

The legal battle remains ongoing as Anita continues to challenge the earlier rulings and fight for her share in the actor’s legacy.

About Rajesh Khanna's life

Rajesh Khanna, India’s first superstar, lived a life of unmatched fame and eventual solitude. Married to actress Dimple Kapadia in 1973, their relationship was rocky. The couple separated in 1982 but never officially divorced. Despite the split, Dimple returned to care for him during his final years, especially when his health began deteriorating.

In his last phase, Rajesh reportedly lived a reclusive life at his Mumbai bungalow, Aashirwad, with few close friends and confidantes. His health declined rapidly in 2011–2012 due to a prolonged illness, believed to be cancer, though the family never publicly confirmed the diagnosis.

Rajesh passed away on 18 July 2012, at the age of 69. His death marked the end of an era in Indian cinema. He was cremated with full honours, leaving behind a complex personal legacy and cinematic brilliance.