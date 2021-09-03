Ankita Lokhande on trolling after Sushant Singh Rajput’s death: ‘When people feel like it, they make me into a goddess’

Ankita Lokhande opened up about the trolling she faced after the death of Sushant Singh Rajput last year. The two actors were in a relationship for six years before breaking up in 2016.

Sushant was found dead at his apartment in Mumbai on June 14 last year. The case is being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), with the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) conducting parallel investigations into the money laundering and drugs angles, respectively.

In an interview with a leading daily, Ankita talked about the negativity directed at her after Sushant’s death. “I can’t do anything. There is nothing in my hand. Logo ko lagta hai tab mujhe woh devi banaa dete hai, logo ko lagta hai tab mujhe utaar dete hai (When people feel like it, they make me into a Goddess, when they don’t, they take me off that pedestal),” she said.

“I don’t think I existed in Sushant’s life since the past four years. Kisi aur ka gussa mujhpe nikaalne ka koi matlab nahi hai (No point directing anger at me). I think everyone has been targeted throughout this process. And it is okay. I know what I stood for, I know what I feel. I know what I’ve gone through, so it is okay,” she added.

Earlier this year, Ankita shared a video, addressing Sushant’s fans and asked them to stop blaming her. She said that no one knows her side of the story, so it is extremely ‘hurtful’ when she is attacked. She added that her parents were affected by the trolling.

Also read | Ankita Lokhande says she gave up Happy New Year, Bajirao Mastani for Sushant Singh Rajput: ‘I was trying to build a man’

Ankita, in the Instagram live session in March, said that people who knew nothing about her relationship with Sushant are pointing fingers at her, even though she did nothing wrong. She said that he ‘ always wanted to grow in his life and that is what he did’. “Woh chala gaya apne raaste. Uske liye main kahaan galat saabit hoti hoon? Mujhe kyun gaaliyaan di jaati hai? Maine kya galat kiya (He went his way. How am I to blame for that? Why am I being abused? What did I do wrong)? You don’t know what is my story, so stop blaming me. It is really hurtful,” she said.