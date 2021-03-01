Ankita Lokhande tells Sushant Singh Rajput’s fans: ‘You don't know my story, so stop blaming me’

Actor Ankita Lokhande, the ex-girlfriend of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, urged people to stop maligning her. She said that no one knows her side of the story, so it is extremely ‘hurtful’ when they attack her. She added that she also went through depression but never made it public.

In an Instagram live, Ankita said that she gets vile comments on her Instagram reels and dance videos. She advised her naysayers to unfollow her, if they had a problem with her social media activities. “Jo cheezein mujhe achchi nahi lagti, main follow nahi karti. Lekin main doosron ke account pe jaake unko gaaliyaan nahi deti (I don’t follow those I don’t like. But I don’t go and abuse other people on their posts),” she said.

While Ankita ‘(doesn’t) really care’ about the trolling, it really affects her parents, who are ‘sensitive’ and do not belong to the industry. “Unke liye digest karna bohot mushkil hai ki log aise kyun gaali dete hai aur maine aisa kya galat kiya (They find it difficult to digest that people can be so abusive and wonder what I did wrong to get such comments),” she said.

Ankita said that people who know nothing about her relationship with Sushant are quick to cast aspersions on her, even though she did nothing wrong. She said that no one has the right to judge someone else’s relationship and point fingers at her.

“Jo log aaj mujhpar ungli utha rahe hai, woh mere rishte ko jaante hi nahi the shayad. Aur agar itna hi aapko tha pyaar, toh ab kyun aakar aap lad rahe ho? Pehle kahaan the aaplog jab saari cheezein khatam ho rahi thi humari life mein. Aaj mujhe blame kiya jaata hai, par meri koi galti hi nahi hai (Those who are pointing fingers at me today perhaps knew nothing about my relationship. And if you had so much love for him, then why are you fighting now? Where were you when our relationship was ending? Today, I am being blamed, but I am not at fault),” she said.

Ankita said that she is not at fault but maintained that she is not here to blame anyone. “Sabki apni-apni motives hoti hai life mein (Everyone has different motives in life). Sushant always wanted to grow in his life and that is what he did. Woh chala gaya apne raaste. Uske liye main kahaan galat saabit hoti hoon? Mujhe kyun gaaliyaan di jaati hai? Maine kya galat kiya (He went his way. How am I to blame for that? Why am I being abused? What did I do wrong)? You don't know what is my story, so stop blaming me. It is really hurtful.”

Ankita said that she has gone through depression herself but no one was there with her at that time, except her family and a few fans, who have stood by her all this time. “Main bhi depression se guzar chuki hoon lekin maine shayad inn cheezon ko jataya nahi. Main bhi bohot buri haalat mein thi. Mujhe bhi takleef hui. Mujhe bhi bohot rona aaya tha (I went through depression too but I never spoke about it. I was in a very bad state. I was in a lot of pain. I also cried a lot),” she said.

In conclusion, Ankita reiterated that those who do not like her should ‘please unfollow (her)’. “But stop blaming me for anything. Kyunki main kahin hoon hi nahi scene mein. Main thi hi nahi kisi ke life mein itne saalon se. Par meri ek responsibility thi uski taraf aur maine woh poori ki hai achchi tarah se (I am nowhere in the scene. I was not in his life for all these years. But I had a responsibility towards him which I fulfilled),” she said.

Sushant died on June 14 last year. His death was initially ruled a suicide by the Mumbai Police but the probe has now been taken over by the Central Bureau of Investigation.