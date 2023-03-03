Annoyed Saif Ali Khan tells paparazzi ‘humare bedroom mein aajaiye’. Watch

Saif Ali Khan seemed a bit annoyed by all the photographers following him and his wife Kareena Kapoor on Thursday night. Returning from the birthday party of Malaika Arora's mother, the actor couple was caught outside their home late at night. As the paparazzi screamed Saif and Kareena's name, the actor seemingly got a little upset and made a witty remark. (Also read: Sharmila Tagore says people would pinch baby Saif's cheeks, ask ‘actor banoge ya cricketer’. He gave a different reply)

Saif was dressed in a black kurta and white pyjama while Kareena was in a short black dress. As the paparazzi screamed ‘Sir, sir! rukiye na’ for pictures outside his home, Saif shot back, “Aisa kariye aap humare bedroom mein aa jaiye (Do one thing, come to our bedroom).” Embarrassed by his words, a few photographers said ‘nahi, nahi (no, no)’. Saif then waved good night to the paparazzi and shut the lobby door behind him.

Not just Saif and Kareena, but their kids as well get a lot of attention from paparazzi. Previously, speaking to Times Of India, Saif had said that older son Taimur doesn't like being clicked. “Yes, he has told me! He’s like, 'No picture!' And he starts frowning. He doesn’t like too much fuss. It’s not something he is excited about, for sure. I would love it if Taimur could grow up just like a normal kid. Luckily, he seems to be very sweet and normal, and he has not gotten affected in some strange way by it. But I’d be the happiest guy if he were just an anonymous, normal kid,” he said.

Saif in the past has said that even though he disapproves of paparazzi lurking outside his house, he feels it would be wrong to deprive someone of their job. He said after an altercation in 2019, “Yes, the cops cleared the paparazzi because someone complained. Not me. I can’t say I feel kindly about their presence, because 10 people lounging about outside your house waiting for a shot of your kid is disturbing to say the least. I didn’t complain because I don’t want to deprive anyone of a job.” He added, “Please don’t stalk Taimur. He is not a star. He is just a child.”

