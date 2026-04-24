Annu Kapoor clarifies ‘dudhiya badan’ remark on Tamannaah Bhatia, addresses backlash: ‘I don't have lust'
Annu Kapoor has clarified his remark on Tamannaah Bhatia after backlash, saying the comment was misunderstood and taken out of context.
Annu Kapoor, who faced criticism last year over his comment on Tamannaah Bhatia, has now clarified the context behind his remark and addressed the controversy.
The controversy began during an earlier interaction with Shubhankar Mishra, where Annu reacted to Tamannaah’s performance in Aaj Ki Raat and said, “Mashallah kya dudhiya badan hai (Oh my god, what milky body she has),” a statement that quickly went viral and sparked mixed reactions online. (Also read: ‘Nawazuddin Siddiqui is a frivolous person’: Annu Kapoor recalls bad experience with actor, his 'sasta' comment )
Annu Kapoor clarifies controversial comment on Tamannaah Bhatia
In a recent conversation with Siddharth Kannan, Annu Kapoor elaborated on how the comment came about. He explained that during a show in the US, he and his team were discussing song choices for contestants and were looking for something slightly tricky. When Aaj Ki Raat was suggested, he appreciated its composition and, after watching the video, praised Tamannaah Bhatia’s performance, adding that his reaction was limited to acknowledging her dance.
Responding to the backlash, the actor maintained that the reaction was intensified because of the language used. He said, “Some people abused me over it, and some said that in English ‘milky body’ is also used. If you say it in English, it’s fine, but in Hindi it becomes a problem. Abuse in our own language hits harder, but if you say the same thing in English, no one has an issue. If I had said ‘milky body’, there would have been no problem. What age would she be—28, 30? My children are that age. Just because I said ‘dudhiya badan’, people started calling me an old man and trolling me.”{{/usCountry}}
Responding to the backlash, the actor maintained that the reaction was intensified because of the language used. He said, “Some people abused me over it, and some said that in English ‘milky body’ is also used. If you say it in English, it’s fine, but in Hindi it becomes a problem. Abuse in our own language hits harder, but if you say the same thing in English, no one has an issue. If I had said ‘milky body’, there would have been no problem. What age would she be—28, 30? My children are that age. Just because I said ‘dudhiya badan’, people started calling me an old man and trolling me.”{{/usCountry}}
‘I do not have lust for that person’{{/usCountry}}
‘I do not have lust for that person’{{/usCountry}}
Annu further emphasised the distinction between appreciation and intent, saying that noticing someone’s appearance does not automatically imply desire. “Even if I have noticed someone’s body, I appreciate the physique, but I do not desire her. I do not have lust for that person. These are different things. I can appreciate your Rolls Royce, but it’s not necessary that I desire it or feel greedy for it,” he explained.
He added that he stands by his statement and is open to apologising if required. He said he would admit to his words if questioned and, if she felt hurt, he would even apologise respectfully by touching her feet, insisting his intent was never wrong.
During the same podcast with Shubhankar Mishra, the conversation expanded when Tamannaah’s remark about children falling asleep to the song came up. Annu responded by questioning the definition of “children,” suggesting that people of any age could relate, and went on to describe her performance as soothing and positive, adding that if her work brings comfort, it is something to be appreciated and blessed.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.