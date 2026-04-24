Annu Kapoor clarifies ‘dudhiya badan’ remark on Tamannaah Bhatia, addresses backlash: ‘I don't have lust'

Annu Kapoor, who faced criticism last year over his comment on Tamannaah Bhatia, has now clarified the context behind his remark and addressed the controversy.

Annu Kapoor clarifies controversial comment on Tamannaah Bhatia's performance. (Instagram)

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The controversy began during an earlier interaction with Shubhankar Mishra, where Annu reacted to Tamannaah’s performance in Aaj Ki Raat and said, “Mashallah kya dudhiya badan hai (Oh my god, what milky body she has),” a statement that quickly went viral and sparked mixed reactions online. (Also read: ‘Nawazuddin Siddiqui is a frivolous person’: Annu Kapoor recalls bad experience with actor, his 'sasta' comment )

Annu Kapoor clarifies controversial comment on Tamannaah Bhatia

In a recent conversation with Siddharth Kannan, Annu Kapoor elaborated on how the comment came about. He explained that during a show in the US, he and his team were discussing song choices for contestants and were looking for something slightly tricky. When Aaj Ki Raat was suggested, he appreciated its composition and, after watching the video, praised Tamannaah Bhatia’s performance, adding that his reaction was limited to acknowledging her dance.

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{{^usCountry}} Responding to the backlash, the actor maintained that the reaction was intensified because of the language used. He said, “Some people abused me over it, and some said that in English ‘milky body’ is also used. If you say it in English, it’s fine, but in Hindi it becomes a problem. Abuse in our own language hits harder, but if you say the same thing in English, no one has an issue. If I had said ‘milky body’, there would have been no problem. What age would she be—28, 30? My children are that age. Just because I said ‘dudhiya badan’, people started calling me an old man and trolling me.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Responding to the backlash, the actor maintained that the reaction was intensified because of the language used. He said, “Some people abused me over it, and some said that in English ‘milky body’ is also used. If you say it in English, it’s fine, but in Hindi it becomes a problem. Abuse in our own language hits harder, but if you say the same thing in English, no one has an issue. If I had said ‘milky body’, there would have been no problem. What age would she be—28, 30? My children are that age. Just because I said ‘dudhiya badan’, people started calling me an old man and trolling me.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} ‘I do not have lust for that person’ {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} ‘I do not have lust for that person’ {{/usCountry}}

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Annu further emphasised the distinction between appreciation and intent, saying that noticing someone’s appearance does not automatically imply desire. “Even if I have noticed someone’s body, I appreciate the physique, but I do not desire her. I do not have lust for that person. These are different things. I can appreciate your Rolls Royce, but it’s not necessary that I desire it or feel greedy for it,” he explained.

He added that he stands by his statement and is open to apologising if required. He said he would admit to his words if questioned and, if she felt hurt, he would even apologise respectfully by touching her feet, insisting his intent was never wrong.

During the same podcast with Shubhankar Mishra, the conversation expanded when Tamannaah’s remark about children falling asleep to the song came up. Annu responded by questioning the definition of “children,” suggesting that people of any age could relate, and went on to describe her performance as soothing and positive, adding that if her work brings comfort, it is something to be appreciated and blessed.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Akanksha Agnihotri ...Read More Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas. Read Less

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