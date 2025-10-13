‘Nawazuddin Siddiqui is a frivolous person’: Annu Kapoor recalls bad experience with actor, his 'sasta' comment

Veteran actor Annu Kapoor revisited a past encounter with acclaimed performer Nawazuddin Siddiqui in a new interview, describing it as disappointing and uncomfortable. Annu Kapoor expressed disappointment over the interaction with Nawazuddin Siddiqui, emphasising that it felt one-sided and left him feeling disrespected.

Annu found Nawaz frivolous

In a recent podcast appearance with journalist Shubhankar Mishra, Annu revealed that he was invited years ago to Goa, where a club had organised an event and requested him to interview Nawazuddin on stage. Initially, he said he was genuinely impressed by Nawaz’s educational background, a Master’s degree in Chemistry, but the admiration didn’t last long.

According to Annu, the turning point came when he asked the Gangs of Wasseypur actor about his love life. “Wo zyada jawaab nahi de rahe the, to maine mahaul ko thoda halka karne ke liye socha ki unki love life ke baare mein poochh loon. Jab maine unse unke rishton ke baare mein poocha, to unhone kaha, 'Bahut si aayin aur chali gayin.' Jis tareeke se unhone ye kaha, usse mujhe laga ki wo ek frivolous kisam ka aadmi hain. ‘Bahut si aayin aur chali gayin’ se aapka kya matlab hai? Ye bahut his saste kisam ka comment hota hai. (He was not responding much so I thought to lighten the situation a bit and ask about his love life. When I asked him about his relationships, he replied, ‘Many came and went.’ The way he said it gave me the impression that he is a frivolous type of man. What do you mean by ‘many came and went’? It’s a very cheap type of comment),” Annu said.

When podcast host Shubhankar Mishra noted that it sounded like the two didn’t hit it off, Annu agreed, revealing that the interaction was largely one-sided. “He didn’t have any answers to my questions, so I had to keep speaking. Later, the organisers complained, saying, ‘Sir, you were the only one talking.’ I told them, ‘What kind of person have you brought for an interview if he has nothing to say? How would he disrespect me? I would have thrown him out if he did. He disrespected himself.”

Annu and Nawaz's latest projects

Annu Kapoor was part of Jolly LLB3, which was headlined by Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi. The film was released on 19 September. Meanwhile, Nawazuddin will be seen as the antagonist in Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer Thamma. The film is set to hit theatres on 21 October.