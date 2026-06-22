Anshula Kapoor-Rohan Thakkar pre-wedding festivities begin; Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor join celebration

Reality TV personality and filmmaker Boney Kapoor's daughter, Anshula Kapoor, is all set to begin a new chapter with longtime boyfriend Rohan Thakkar. Ahead of their wedding, the Kapoor family came together for a traditional Mata Ki Chowki ceremony, marking the beginning of the couple's pre-wedding celebrations. Maheep Kapoor and Shanaya Kapoor shared glimpses from the intimate gathering on social media, offering fans a peek into the joyous family affair.

Inside Anshula Kapoor's pre-wedding festivities

Anshula Kapoor's pre-wedding festivities kick in.

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The ceremony was held in the presence of close friends and family members, with the venue adorned with flowers and a beautifully decorated idol of Goddess Durga. Maheep Kapoor shared pictures from the spiritual evening and captioned them, "Shaadi begins. Shanaya also took to Instagram and posted photos with the bride-to-be and other family members, expressing her excitement for the celebrations and wrote, "We love you Anshula and Rohan."

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{{^usCountry}} Among those spotted at the celebrations were Anshula's siblings Arjun Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, cousins Shanaya Kapoor and Jahan Kapoor and other members of the extended Kapoor family. The bride-to-be looked radiant in a heavily embellished traditional outfit, while guests turned up in elegant ethnic ensembles for the occasion. In one of the videos shared by Maheep, the family members were seen dancing together and enjoying the festivities. Another video showed bride and groom-to-be doing aarti together. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Among those spotted at the celebrations were Anshula's siblings Arjun Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, cousins Shanaya Kapoor and Jahan Kapoor and other members of the extended Kapoor family. The bride-to-be looked radiant in a heavily embellished traditional outfit, while guests turned up in elegant ethnic ensembles for the occasion. In one of the videos shared by Maheep, the family members were seen dancing together and enjoying the festivities. Another video showed bride and groom-to-be doing aarti together. {{/usCountry}}

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Farah Khan commented on the post and wrote, "This is so wonderful." Bhavana Pandey, Zoya Akhtar and others also showered love on the couple.

About Anshula Kapoor and Rohan Thakkar's wedding

The two met through a dating app in 2022. In March 2023, Anshula made her relationship with Rohan Instagram official. Later, in October, last year, the couple got engaged in an intimate ceremony attended by friends and family.

Sharing pictures from the ceremony, Anshula wrote, ""02/10/2025. This wasn’t just our Gor Dhana, it was love showing up in every little detail. Ro’s favourite words have always been 'always and forever' - and today, they started to feel real in the sweetest way. His love makes me believe fairytales don’t just live in books, they live in moments like these. A room overflowing with laughter, hugs, blessings, and the people who make our world feel full. And then, Ma’s love…quietly wrapping itself around us. In her flowers, in her words, in her seat, in the way her presence could still be felt everywhere."

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Meanwhile, Anshula was last seen in Karan Johar's show, The Traitors. She participated in the show along with her aunt, Maheep Kapoor. The show concluded with Uorfi Javed as the winner.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Riya Sharma ...Read More Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments. Read Less

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