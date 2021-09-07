Antim: Salman Khan shares first poster, teases fiery face-off with Aayush Sharma. See here

Salman Khan shared the first poster of Antim: The Final Truth, which marks his maiden onscreen collaboration with brother-in-law, Aayush Sharma. The two are pitted against each other in the film; while Salman plays an upright police officer, Aayush will be seen as a dreaded gangster.

“Buraai ke ant ki shuruat (The beginning of the end of evil). Ganpati bappa morya #Antim,” Salman wrote on Twitter. The poster featured him on one side and Aayush on the other. Both looked at each other with an intense gaze. The bottom of the poster showed m stills from the film.

Fans expressed their excitement about Antim: The Final Truth. “Blockbuster loading,” one wrote. “Too much excited to see SALMAN in new avtaar,” another said. Many also requested him to ensure that the film opens in theatres and not opt for a direct-to-digital release.

The poster of Antim: The Final Truth did not reveal the release date but only said ‘coming soon’. It is not known if the film will release in theatres or an OTT platform.

Last year, in December, a teaser of Antim: The Final Truth was shared online. In the short video, a bulked-up Aayush ran towards Salman to punch him. However, the punch got blocked. The two men, bare-bodied, then stared fiercely at each other.

Also see | Antim first look: Salman Khan gets a worthy opponent in a bulked-up Aayush Sharma, watch their epic fight

Antim: The Final Truth is directed by Mahesh Manjrekar. Presented by Salman Khan Films, the film is produced by Salma Khan. Previously, a source had told Mumbai Mirror, “Salman plays a no-nonsense Sikh cop who is on a mission to end gang-wars and land mafia in his area of jurisdiction.”

Salman is currently shooting for Tiger 3, the third instalment of his popular action-thriller franchise, in Turkey with Katrina Kaif. He will soon be seen as the host of Bigg Boss 15.