Anu Aggarwal reveals why she found Shraddha Kapoor's Aashiqui 2 disappointing

Actor Anu Aggarwal has revealed the reason she was disappointed with Aashiqui 2. Anu had made her debut with Aashiqui in 1990, opposite Rahul Roy. The film was directed by Mahesh Bhatt and was a stellar hit at the time. Aashiqui 2 starred Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur and released in 2013.

In an interview with a leading daily, Anu Aggarwal has said that she was hoping for the new film to be a direct sequel of the older one. "Aashiqui 2 released during the time when I was not really watching any movies but I did know about it. I was like 'Wow, now there will be Aashiqui 2!', but I had thought it was a sequel to the previous one, but I was told that's not the case and that they have just used the same title but the film was completely different. That was a bit disappointing. However, Aashiqui itself was a very popular film," she said.

Aashiqui 2 was a Hindi remake of A Star Is Born. Shraddha plays a talented singer who is discovered by Aditya's musician. He helps her gain success and fame but grows jealous of her later, unable to give up his drinking habit.

Rahul, too, was not very happy with Aashiqui 2 at the time of its release. "I don't think one can recreate the magic of old films. Like in recent times we have seen old films which have been made again have hardly met with success. The newer version may fail to overtake the older one," he had said in an interview to PTI.

"What is going to happen with 'Aashiqui 2' no one knows, will it be able to create same magic or not only time will tell. It will have to stand on its own merit," he had added.

Aashiqui 2 was also a major success with almost all its songs chart toppers.