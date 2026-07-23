Anubhav Singh Bassi applauds Gen Z attitude leading the CJP protests: ‘Ye maante nahi hein aasani se’

Actor and standup comedian Anubhav Singh Bassi has weighed in on the ongoing nationwide protests over the NEET controversy with a powerful message on social media. He has penned a note to applaud the attitude of the Gen Z generation for being so sharp and creative in their manner of protesting, and expressed his solidarity for their concerns. (Also read: What does an 'unserious' generation's serious protest look like? Memes, virality and talking points)

What Bassi said

Anubhav Singh Bassi has spoken on the student protests in India.

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In his Instagram Stories, Bassi shared a picture from the Chalo Sansad march that took place in Delhi on Monday, where police personnel lathi charged several students. In the picture, a police officer was seen weilding his lathi but a female protestor stood her ground like a shield to protect some of the other protestors.

In the caption, he wrote, “Ye hamari waali generation nahi hai jo bachpan ki trauma jawani pe daale aur jawani ka budhape pe, easily manipulate nahi hote hein ye. ‘They have rights’ sun ke hi bade hue hein aur sharp toh ye behadd hain. ABCD se pehle ADHD pata chala he inhe, ye maante nahi he aasani se (This is not our generation who will dump their trauma of childhood on their youth and then on their old age. They are not easily manipulated and have grown up knowing about their rights. They are really sharp. Before ABCD they know what is ADHD. They cannot be told off easily).”

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Bassi via Instagram Stories.

{{^usCountry}} He added, “Aur creative ye itne hain ki 2 ghante mein rap bhi likh dete hein aur 10 minute mein meme tayyar hota hain inka. Humein inhe empathy aur sympathy se aage leke chalna chahiye, apathy se chid hein inhe. Hope their concerns are addressed (They are also really creative, writing a rap within two hours and creating memes within minutes. We must keep them ahead of empathy and sympathy, and not treat them with apathy).” What happened at the protests on Monday {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He added, “Aur creative ye itne hain ki 2 ghante mein rap bhi likh dete hein aur 10 minute mein meme tayyar hota hain inka. Humein inhe empathy aur sympathy se aage leke chalna chahiye, apathy se chid hein inhe. Hope their concerns are addressed (They are also really creative, writing a rap within two hours and creating memes within minutes. We must keep them ahead of empathy and sympathy, and not treat them with apathy).” What happened at the protests on Monday {{/usCountry}}

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According to Delhi officials, during Monday’s protest by Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) in the New Delhi area, the protesters displayed unruly, aggressive, and violent behaviour. Despite repeated warnings and lawful directions issued by the police, they refused to disperse and deliberately violated the prohibitory orders in force. The protestors, however, claim that Delhi Police personnel targeted them indiscriminately, leading to several injuries on their side as well. Several videos on social media show Delhi Police personnel lathi-charging the students and resorting to firing tear gas. Protestors have alleged that people in civil clothes without police accreditation attacked them as well.

What are the protests about?

For nearly a month, the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led student protest continued at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, with activist Sonam Wangchuk and some other students joining the movement and going on a hunger strike. The students are demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the alleged NEET paper leak and other examination irregularities. They are also calling for comprehensive reforms to the education system.