Anupam Kher calls it ‘frustrating’ after his connecting Indigo flight gets cancelled; here's how he made the best of it

Actor Anupam Kher has shared a video revealing that his Indigo flight from Varanasi to Khajuraho was cancelled. Taking to X (formerly Twitter) on Monday, Anupam said that the incident was frustrating. He, however, revealed how he decided to make the best use of the situation. Anupam Kher shared a video on X (formerly Twitter).

Anupam Kher shares video as his Indigo flight gets cancelled

In the video, Anupam said that he usually doesn't complain. The actor then shared he flew to Varanasi from Hyderabad by an Indigo flight, adding that he had a connecting flight to Khajuraho for the Khajuraho International Film Festival. His movie Tanvi the Great is the opening film at the event. However, the flight has been cancelled.

Anupam shares his next plan of travel

He said, "I don't complain because I don't think any person or organisation would do this intentionally. So I want to express my frustration." He added that no other flight was available and his film's screening is scheduled for Tuesday. "Toh main kya karun (So, what do I do)," asked Anupam.

The actor added that he would visit an eatery, feast on a scrumptious meal, which would make him feel better. He added that when a person has a problem, they should seek an alternative solution. Saying that he would take a tour of Varanasi, Anupam further added, "Phir train se jayenge, train jaati hai, by road bhi jasakte hai. Filial toh khana khana chahta soon (We will go by train, could go by road too. For now, I want to have my meal)."

Anupam talks about having a scrumptious meal after flight gets cancelled

Anupam shared how people at the airport were worried over cancellation their flight. He said, "When you are in a situation where nothing is on your hand, then enjoy the situation...I will eat, and I will feel better. I will somehow or other reach tomorrow for the opening of the Khajuraho International Film Festival because our film Tanvi the Great is playing there."

He captioned the post, "Flight cancelled! My Grandfather used to say, 'Don’t go through a problem twice! Once by thinking about it, and once by going through it!' Came to #Varanasi by @IndiGo6E! Was to take a connecting flight to #Khajuraho which got cancelled! Frustrating!"

He added, "But decided to make the best of it! So will have some nice kachori/chaat/gulab jamun. And also will pray at #Vishwanath ji temple! Har Har Mahadev! #KhajurahoInternationalFilmFestival #Opportunity #TanviTheGreat."

What Indigo told Anupam about flight cancellation

Reacting to the post, the official X account of Indigo replied, "Dear Anupam Sir, we truly regret that your onward journey did not go as planned today. The severe fog and weather disruptions in the morning today across Varanasi and some other airports in Northern India had an impact on multiple flights across the network, which unfortunately led to the cancellation of your Varanasi–Khajuraho sector."

"In order to keep you informed, we had shared timely communication, earlier in the day, on your coordinates registered with us during booking. However, we are deeply touched by your empathetic perspective and calmness of spirit, which truly reflect your positive outlook towards life. Respect! We wish you and your team all the very best for the film festival. May your film receive all the love, appreciation, and wide viewership it truly deserves. We look forward to welcoming you on board again soon and serving you better in the future. ~Team IndiGo," concluded his note.

About Anupam's films

Anupam was recently seen in Tanvi the Great, which he also directed. Featuring Shubhangi Dutt in the lead role, the film released in theatres on July 18. It also marked the second directorial for Anupam.

He will be seen in Sooraj Barjatya's next feature film. Both have collaborated on several films, including Hum Aapke Hain Kaun and Vivah. The upcoming project will also mark the 549th film for the actor.