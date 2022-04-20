Anupam Kher decodes the ‘only way one can look taller than Khali', fans call them 'bade miyan-chote miyan'. See pics

Actor Anupam Kher shared photos with former world heavyweight champion, The Great Khali on Instagram. Sharing the pictures, Anupam joked how one can look taller than Khali. Anupam was last seen in Vivek Agnihotri's critically acclaimed film The Kashmir Files. Also Read: Anupam Kher shares photos highlighting his physical transformation, fans say 'give it for a before and after ad'

Sharing “The ONLY way one can be TALLER than @thegreatkhali is in the next pic. #SwipeLeft #Humbled #Honoured #Humoured #KhaliTheGreat.” In the first picture, Anupam, who is around 1.68 m tall and Khali who is 2.16 m tall, were seen posing for the camera. In the next picture, the duo was clicked with Anupam standing on a chair.

One person commented, “sir you are looking so cute,” while another one wrote, “you never fail to make us laugh lol.” Another fan said, “Hahaa.... that's great formula,” while one more commented, “Bade miya and chote miya." One fan joked, “Gilli danda ki si jodi lagri ha ap dono ki Anupam sir," and another one called the duo legends and commented, “2 legendary personalities of our country. Funny post though.” Many fans dropped laughing emojis in the comments section.

Khali also shared a picture with Anupam. In the picture, Anupam was again standing on a chair, with his finger pointing at Khali.

Khali shares a picture with Anupam Kher.

Anupam's last film The Kashmir Files, broke many box office records. The film is based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Kashmir Valley in the early 1990s and was made on a budget of just ₹15 crore. Anupam will be seen next in Uunchai, which is directed by Sooraj Barjatya and is based on friendship. Apart from Anupam, Uunchai will also feature Parineeti Chopra, Boman Irani, Amitabh Bachchan, Neena Gupta, Sarika, and Danny Denzongpa.

