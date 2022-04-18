Anupam Kher shares photos highlighting his physical transformation, fans say 'give it for a before and after ad'

On Sunday, actor Anupam Kher shared a picture of himself, highlighting his physical transformation. Last month, on his 67th birthday, Anupam flaunted his fit body, as he shared a photo from his gym. Anupam was last seen Vivek Agnihotri's critically acclaimed film The Kashmir Files, which had released on March 11. Also Read: Anupam Kher shows fans his fit body on 67th birthday, even Hrithik Roshan is in awe. See pics

In the new post, Anupam shared a collage of an old picture of himself and a new one. In the old photo, Anupam looked slightly plump and in the new one he looked way more fit. He captioned it, “Your desire to change must be greater than your desire to stay the same! Being fit doesn’t begin in the gym with a dumb bell; it starts with a decision in your head! Today is good day to take that decision!" He added the hashtags, "#KuchBhiHoSaktaHai #YearOfTheBody #BothOfThemAreMe.”

One fan commented on the post, “Trust me last night I took this decision and now seeing your post makes me get stronger." Another fan said, “What an amazing transformation.” While one wrote, “Mindset is everything,” another one commented, “What a legend.” One person said, “Sir give this picture for a before and after transformation ad."

After uploading several videos of himself working out last year, in March this year, on his birthday, Anupam shared photos of himself from his gym. He captioned the post, “Happy birthday to me! Today as I start my 67th year, I am motivated and excited to present a new vision I have for myself! These pics are an example of the slow progress I have made in the last couple of years."

Talking about his acting debut Saraansh, he said, “37 years ago you met a young actor who debuted in the most unconventional way and played a 65-year-old man. Throughout my career, I have tried to explore every single avenue as a performer. But there is one dream that I always had inside me, but never did anything to make it a reality. The dream was to take my fitness seriously and look and feel like the best version of myself.”

Anupam's next film, Uunchai is directed by Sooraj Barjatya and is based on friendship. Apart from Anupam, Uunchai will also feature Parineeti Chopra, Boman Irani, Amitabh Bachchan, Neena Gupta, Sarika, and Danny Denzongpa.

