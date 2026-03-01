Anupam Kher hails Jammu and Kashmir team's Ranji Trophy win, pens note: It's a victory of belief, resilience and dreams

Actor Anupam Kher is cheering loudly for the Jammu and Kashmir cricket team following their first Ranji Trophy triumph on Saturday. Taking to his Instagram, Anupam penned a long note, hailing the milestone and describing it as a "historic and heart-warming" moment. Anupam Kher wrote a note on Instagram. (AFP)

"What a historic and heart-warming moment for the Jammu and Kashmir cricket team! Winning your first ever match in the Ranji Trophy is not just a victory on the scoreboard... it is a victory of belief, resilience and dreams. From the beautiful valleys of Kashmir to the cricket fields of India! This win tells every young boy and girl in the region that talent has no boundaries. When you play with passion, discipline and pride for your state, history is created," the actor wrote in the post.

He expressed pride over the team's feat, highlighting that the players have won hearts across the country.

"I am incredibly proud of this team. What a performance. What a spirit. What a statement. May this be the beginning of many more triumphs. Jammu & Kashmir, today you didn't just win a match -- you won hearts. Jai Ho!" he concluded.