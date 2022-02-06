Anupam Kher meets Asha Bhosle after Lata Mangeshkar's death, shares their pic: 'I could feel Asha Ji's sense of loss'

Anupam Kher was among the many Bollywood celebrities who rushed to legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar's residence to pay respects. The actor met her sister and veteran singer Asha Bhosle and shared ‘some smiles and some tears’ with her. Asha had met Lata the last time on Saturday.

Anupam shared a black and white picture of them sitting together, as Anupam held her hands while she smiled at him and he looked at her with sadness in his eyes. Anupam wrote on Instagram, "It is often the biggest smile hiding the saddest heart!" I could feel #Asha Ji's sense of loss of her beloved sister through her sad smile! For me too it was thereputic to talk to her about #LataDidi. We shared some smiles and some tears. #Sisters #LataMangeshkar #AshaBhonsle #Legends #Music."

Lata was the eldest of five siblings and Asha was younger to her and sister Meena. They also have a younger sister Usha Mangeshkar and brother Hridaynath Mangeshkar. She died at the age of 92 at the Breach Candy Hospital on Sunday.

Anupam earlier shared a few pictures of Lata on Instagram and wrote in Hindi, Bharat Ratna #LataMangeshkar can't go anywhere leaving us. Her image and her voice will remain etched in the heart and soul of every Indian forever. Maybe, deities above also wanted to hear the soulful voice of Lata didi. So they called her. By the way, I will miss your WhatsApp messages a lot!"

The mortal remains of the singing icon were brought to Prabhukunj, her Peddar Road residence in Mumbai on Sunday. Her last rites will be performed with full State honours on Sunday at 6:30 pm at Shivaji Park in Mumbai.

Earlier, the Central Government announced the two-day national mourning to be observed in memory of Lata Mangeshkar. It has also been decided that the state funereal will be accorded to the departed soul. During the mourning period, the National Flag is flown at half-mast throughout India, and there will be no official entertainment.

