Anupam Kher runs into former student Deepika Padukone, says her success makes him 'doubly happy and proud'. See pics

Anupam Kher was a proud teacher when he recently ran into his former student and actor Deepika Padukone at Dubai airport. Anupam said that he is extra happy about the success Deepika has achieved since she learnt acting at his academy. He shared pictures from the meeting on his Instagram account on Tuesday. Also Read| Deepika Padukone calls out Hollywood's shallow attempts at diverse casting: 'They're getting it quite wrong'

The pictures showed him sitting in a chair while Deepika kept her hands on his shoulder and posed with him. Anupam also posted a selfie clicked by Deepika. He captioned the pictures, "Happy to meet talented Ms. @deepikapadukone at Dubai airport! She being a alumni of @actorprepares her success graph makes me doubly happy and proud! Jai Ho!" Fans loved seeing them together, as one commented, "Two of my favourites in a single frame." Another wrote, Two Lovely Actors. So nice to see."

Deepika, who made her debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan with the 2007 film Om Shanti Om, had studied acting at Anupam Kher's film academy Actor Prepares for three months. She later worked with Anupam on the 2011 film Desi Boyz, in which he played her father.

Anupam had previously revealed that he had made Deepika cry in one of his classes. He told HT in 2019, “She was good at everything, punctual, and would do things with finesse. I felt that she wanted to do everything perfectly. My point is, acting is not about perfection, it’s about the rough edges too. One day, to break her composure of being a perfectionist, I gave her an exercise in improvisation. I told her ‘you work as a bai (maid) in a house, there is nothing called ‘perfection’ (about her)’. She was spick and span about mannerisms, but her character wouldn’t know how to use a fork and a knife. That went on for 45 minutes… till I felt she had discovered (new things). I think she started crying!”

Deepika was last seen in Shakun Batra's Gehraiyaan. She will be next seen in Pathaan alongside Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. She also has Nag Ashwin's Project K, alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, and Disha Patani in the pipeline. The actor will also be seen in Fighter with Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor.

Anupam was last seen in Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files, which revolves around the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Kashmir Valley in the 1990s. He will be next seen in Uunchai, a Sooraj Barjatya directorial that also features Amitabh Bachchan, Parineeti Chopra, Danny Denzongpa, and Boman Irani.

